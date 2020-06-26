Seniorlink Names Cynthia Rivera as Account Manager for Caregiver Homes of Connecticut

Rivera brings over 15 years of experience in the health and social services industry. Prior to joining Seniorlink, she served as a Director of Social Services for Touchpoints in Farmington, Connecticut, where she was responsible for supervising social workers; developing marketing and outreach strategies with private care agencies, skilled homeware agencies, hospitals and assisted living facilities; and strengthening relationships with residents of facilities and their families. She worked in similar positions at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation based in West Hartford, and the Chapin Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, among others. Fluent in Spanish and English, Rivera has developed strong clinical skills through her work with clients with disabilities, mental illnesses, and substance abuse.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Cynthia to our Account Management team in Connecticut," said Ross Davis, State Director of Caregiver Homes of Connecticut. "Her expertise in social services, commitment to supporting families, and her cultural competency will make Cynthia a great addition to our team."

Caregiver Homes is an intensive, in-home care program that connects family caregivers with a dedicated team of trained clinicians, HIPAA-secure technology, and a daily stipend – all to ensure that their loved ones can receive care in the comfort of their home. It is the first home- and community-based service in the nation to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) highest level of Accreditation for Case Management and is the only NCQA-approved provider for case management in all nine states where the company operates today.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Caregiver Homes team, and I look forward to helping families in the region provide quality care to their family members and loved ones," said Rivera.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com.

