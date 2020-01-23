Seniorlink Names Stephen McAloon as Vice President, Northeast Region of North America.

Since joining Seniorlink in 2015, McAloon has played a pivotal role in the company's growing operations to meet accelerated demand for caregiver services and supports from both families and the broader healthcare industry. McAloon first served as Seniorlink's Vice President of Partnership Development, and his role quickly expanded beyond leading the sales support team to establishing relationships with state-based community and advocacy groups, and most recently managed care providers offering Senior Care Options (SCOs) in Massachusetts. McAloon is also recognized for helping to expand the number of families and communities served in Connecticut and Rhode Island .

"It's an honor to serve families in New England and provide them with the clinical support, services and products they need to deliver care at home," McAloon said. "Throughout my career and in my personal life, I've seen the significant role family caregivers play. From transportation to medication management to coordinating doctor's appointments and assisting with tasks of daily living, the caregiver is the constant. The caregiver should be engaged and supported."

Seniorlink's caregiver support program in the Northeast, Caregiver Homes, is an intensive, in-home care program that provides family caregivers with a dedicated team of trained clinicians and a daily stipend — all to ensure that their loved ones can receive care in the comfort of their home.

McAloon has spent three decades working in senior management positions in healthcare sales and operations throughout New England. Prior to joining Seniorlink, McAloon was Vice President of Business Development and Sales at CareCentrix in Connecticut, where he helped increased revenue three-fold over a five-year period. He has also held senior management positions with Byram Healthcare, Apria Healthcare, and Gentiva.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.

