SeniorLivingHelp.org Announces 20 Best Cities for Democrat Retirees in 2020

Nationwide senior living organization identifies its annual list of 20 best cities for Democrat seniors in 2020.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorLivingHelp.org, a nationwide senior living service organization, has released its 2020 rankings for the 20 best cities in America for Democrat retirees. Some cities may come as a surprise.

For its 2020 list, SeniorLivingHelp.org analyzed 125 of the largest cities in the country and identified 20 cities as being the most desirable for Democrat retirees. These cities were chosen based on: housing cost, the concentration of Democratic residents, the tax rates, health care availability and long-term senior care expenses.

The following cities have been named by SeniorLivingHelp.org as the best cities in 2020 for Democrat retirees:

  1. Carlsbad, California
  2. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  3. Denver, Colorado
  4. Augusta, Georgia
  5. Hilo, Hawaii
  6. Peoria, Illinois
  7. Des Moines, Iowa
  8. Lexington, Kentucky
  9. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  10. Jackson, Mississippi
  11. Kansas City, Missouri
  12. Lincoln, Nebraska
  13. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  14. Durham, North Carolina
  15. Columbus, Ohio
  16. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  17. Charleston, South Carolina
  18. Burlington, Vermont
  19. Charlottesville, Virginia
  20. Green Bay, Wisconsin

According to Pew Research Center, seniors make up around 23% of all voters in the 2020 election cycle. As such, it is no wonder that those older Democrats who are actively looking for a retirement destination have to consider all factors involved, including access to healthcare, senior care expenses, living costs and, perhaps most importantly, whether their living environment is in sync with their political views and ideologies.

Full details of the 20 best cities for Democrat retirees in 2020 can be found at https://www.seniorlivinghelp.org/senior-living/20-best-cities-for-democrat-retirees-in-2020/.

About SeniorLivingHelp.org:
Senior Living Help is an organization that was started in 2014 with one purpose in mind: to help families in need of senior living. Going on a senior living journey alone can be a scary and long process. Your senior loved one may be in poor health, and you may be looking to place them into a proper care and living facility as soon as possible. Senior Living Help provides a 100% free service to families who want help along their senior living journey.

SOURCE SeniorLivingHelp.org

