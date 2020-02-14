SeniorLivingHelp.org Announces 20 Best Cities for Democrat Retirees in 2020
Nationwide senior living organization identifies its annual list of 20 best cities for Democrat seniors in 2020.
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorLivingHelp.org, a nationwide senior living service organization, has released its 2020 rankings for the 20 best cities in America for Democrat retirees. Some cities may come as a surprise.
For its 2020 list, SeniorLivingHelp.org analyzed 125 of the largest cities in the country and identified 20 cities as being the most desirable for Democrat retirees. These cities were chosen based on: housing cost, the concentration of Democratic residents, the tax rates, health care availability and long-term senior care expenses.
The following cities have been named by SeniorLivingHelp.org as the best cities in 2020 for Democrat retirees:
- Carlsbad, California
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Denver, Colorado
- Augusta, Georgia
- Hilo, Hawaii
- Peoria, Illinois
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Durham, North Carolina
- Columbus, Ohio
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Burlington, Vermont
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
According to Pew Research Center, seniors make up around 23% of all voters in the 2020 election cycle. As such, it is no wonder that those older Democrats who are actively looking for a retirement destination have to consider all factors involved, including access to healthcare, senior care expenses, living costs and, perhaps most importantly, whether their living environment is in sync with their political views and ideologies.
Full details of the 20 best cities for Democrat retirees in 2020 can be found at https://www.seniorlivinghelp.org/senior-living/20-best-cities-for-democrat-retirees-in-2020/.
