Seniors Guide Gets Strategic with Their Free Publication

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the first quarter of 2020, SeniorsGuide.com will be re-launched as a more intuitive resource to seniors and their families. Seniors Guide magazine will be full of changes as well, including content expansion and a circulation extension.



Finding care for loved ones is challenging and time-consuming. Caregiver.org states, "Approximately 5-7 million caregivers in the U.S. are long-distance caregivers. This number is projected to double by 2020." "It's important that we provide easy-to-use, comprehensive information about the local resources available," says Katharine Ross, president of Seniors Guide's parent company, Ross Publishing.

The new iteration of SeniorsGuide.com, expected in the first quarter of 2020, will offer a customizable user journey to help families narrow down their needs. Seniors Guide magazine will continue to offer a local, comprehensive view of senior supportive housing and services in each market they serve. Moving into 2020, expanded content will include more articles and advice for caregivers and seniors. The magazine's distribution is changing, too. With Kroger leaving the free publication space, Seniors Guide has expanded its staff while strategically bringing distribution in-house and adding hundreds of more locations. "Our readers have shared that they count on finding Seniors Guide in doctor's offices and hospitals. So, the expansion in those areas will serve our audience well," Ross explains. The direct mail campaign will continue to grow based on demographic data. Digital marketing will be used to expand Seniors Guide's reach to support out-of-town caregivers.

"Focus group after focus group has shown us that seniors still love print. It surprised me to learn how much they valued features of our magazines like the map, where I personally rely on my phone," says Ross. "As long as seniors show us they want printed magazines, we will provide them – while simultaneously featuring a robust digital presence at SeniorsGuide.com."

Seniors Guide, based in Richmond, Va., publishes Seniors Guide magazines in Columbus, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Indianapolis, Ind.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Richmond, Va.; and Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va., and features a correlating website of SeniorsGuide.com. Seniors Guide's mission is to help seniors and their families find the information they need on options available in senior housing, senior care, assisted living, independent senior living, retirement communities, home care, and other retirement living needs.

Ross Publishing, Seniors Guide's parent company, began in 1991 and has been publishing helpful, free publications and websites ever since.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Swindell

(804) 674-5004

225963@email4pr.com

SOURCE Seniors Guide

Related Links

https://www.seniorsguideonline.com

