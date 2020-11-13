Seniorshopper.com Launches News Site and Private Online Community for Seniors, Providing Members With Access to Exclusive Deals, Information on Trending Topics, and Free Prescription Discount Cards Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorshopper.com has launched its highly anticipated online community, providing members with access to exclusive discounts and a library of content, all specifically curated for senior citizens. "Given the current circumstances, we understand that it's more important than ever for Seniors to have an online resource that they can turn to for reliable information," affirmed Senior Shoppers's Nick Fulco, Vice President. "Our platform gives seniors a place to find information relevant to their lives without having to dig through the clutter of traditional media sites. Our entire private community, library of articles, and catalog of deals exist specifically for the benefit of senior citizens."

It's no secret that the Coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected seniors, both in terms of heightened health risks and financial hardship. Senior Shopper's aim is that through informative articles promoting a healthy lifestyle for seniors, such as powerful immune-boosting tips , they can help seniors prioritize and effectively manage their physical and mental health.

To celebrate the launch of their new platform, Senior Shopper is offering free discount prescription cards to all new subscribers. To take advantage of this offer, you simply need to fill out the form on this page and answer the questions that follow.

Senior Shopper is a senior centric hub offering thoughtful articles and exclusive savings deals, gifts and coupons to improve your health, wealth and quality of life. Start enjoying all our great benefits today.

