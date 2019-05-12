Seno Medical and "Know Your Lemons" Team Up For Breast Cancer Education

Sponsored by Worldwide Breast Cancer, an international breast cancer charity, Know Your Lemons focuses on breast health education. The Seno Medical partnership will boost efforts to overcome taboos, fears, and literacy issues that stymie discussion about breast cancer by using a series of powerful lemon images as blunt stand-ins for breasts.



"More than two million women worldwide received a breast cancer diagnosis last year, and early detection is an important key to their survival," said Tammy Garcia, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Seno Medical. "Know Your Lemons is kickstarting life-saving conversations about breast cancer. We're proud to be part of this groundbreaking campaign to educate women and empower them to get screened."

Seno Medical uses opto-acoustic ultrasound imaging to provide more information about the abnormal blood vessels and oxygen and de-oxygen content in and around the tumor.

Because many people do not know the symptoms, risks, and detection options for breast cancer worldwide, this new campaign focuses entirely on increasing conversations about breast health. Seno Medical leaders say the use of lemon imagery for the breast bypasses cultural barriers in a friendly, familiar, and engaging way.

Since 2014, Know Your Lemons has educated more than 500 million people in more than 20 languages. Community health workers and medical personnel use its educational resources in more than 90 countries.

"A lemon doesn't have gender, or ethnicity or cultural taboos, so it can represent anything," said Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, the founder of Know Your Lemons. "The campaign creates a new way of looking at the breast that is not sexual, gory, or censored. This partnership with Seno Medical brings us closer to our goal of educating all women."

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to the development and commercialization of a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Seno Medical's Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. The opto-acoustic images provide a unique blood map around breast masses while the ultrasound provides a traditional anatomic image. Through the appearance or absence of two hallmark indicators of cancer – angiogenesis and deoxygenation.

