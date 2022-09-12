Sense Debuts New Revenue-Grade Solar Monitor

First and Only Home Energy Monitor that Validates Solar Production Without Relying on

3G or Other Cellular Networks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sense announced the debut of the new Sense Solar Revenue Grade™, the first home energy monitor with revenue grade capabilities that validates solar production without relying on a cellular network. Sense Solar Revenue Grade ensures that solar homeowners can continue to participate in SREC programs and take advantage of financed solar systems that require revenue grade monitoring as cellular carriers end their 3G services.

Available only to solar providers, Sense Solar Revenue Grade validates solar generation data at an accuracy level of +/- 0.5%. This enhanced accuracy meets the obligations required by nearly any third party for monitoring residential solar production for a home. Sense Solar Revenue Grade has been UL certified and delivers robust and secure measurement of production at revenue grade accuracy.

Between 2010-2020 more than 2 million residential solar panels were installed in the U.S. Affordable financing options for homeowners accelerated market adoption by reducing upfront costs, and SREC markets shortened the time for a positive return on investment. These financial models rely on solar meters that provide accurate measurement of solar production and communicate that information back to both homeowners and third parties that service them. However, as wireless providers retire their 3G networks, communications for many of these customers' systems are at risk, creating a problem for both solar providers and their customers.

Sense Solar Revenue Grade lowers the cost and risk of bridging this gap while delivering added value to customers. It validates system production data without added subscription costs or cellular data fees. Also, Sense Solar Revenue Grade eliminates the need for costly meter swap-outs with each cellular network upgrade, future-proofing the customer's investment and reducing provider costs.

In the award-winning Sense app, homeowners see real-time solar production and home energy usage, giving them insights that help them maximize savings. Solar providers that integrate Sense into their offerings experience increased customer satisfaction, loyalty and referrals.

The Sense Solar Revenue Grade unit installs easily inside the main service panel in a home. Production and consumption data can be monitored from the Sense partner platform or through integrations with other third party platforms leveraging the Sense API.

Today more than 500 solar providers have partnered with Sense to add value to their offerings across North America, including Solgen Power, SUNation and Energy Service Partners. Solar installers trust Sense to increase engagement and energy literacy with their customers. Partners are now installing Sense earlier in the sales cycle to help customers understand their usage and increase customer retention and satisfaction. With electricity rates increasing and solar adoption expanding, Sense is continuing to add installers to its partner program. For more information about becoming a Sense partner, visit sense.com/pro .

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

SOURCE Sense