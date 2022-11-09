Sense Executives Address New Insights Into Behavioral Change at BECC 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense executives will be speaking at two panels during BECC 2022, the annual Behavior Energy and Climate Change conference, where social scientists, practitioners, utilities, academics, governments, businesses, and non-profits come together to share and disseminate best practices and research to encourage behavior change for energy and carbon reduction.

This year's conference has adopted the theme "Engaging All Voices," and asks the question: "How do we motivate people to act sustainably?" During the conference, Sense experts will share insights from real-world projects that demonstrate how utility customers and homeowners can be engaged to adopt more sustainable practices at home, both in response to demand flexibility programs and in their daily lives.

Since residential energy use accounts for about 21% of U.S. energy consumption , consumer actions have a big impact on managing the resilience of the grid and achieving net zero. Sense research has demonstrated that real-time insights that give people immediate feedback on their actions can prompt impactful levels of behavior change and drive time and location specific demand flexibility. Delivering those insights in a free mobile app makes energy insights—and savings—available to everyone equitably.

Colin Gibbs, VP Energy Services at Sense, and George Zavaliagkos, VP Technology at Sense, will share insights from a joint study with OhmConnect aimed at eliciting higher demand response savings by users of the Sense smart home app. In demand flexibility tests in California, average home energy usage decreased by 18% and average home energy savings increased by 160% over a typical customer.

Lea Lupkin, Senior Solutions Lead at Sense, will discuss what utilities can learn from the loyalty industry about cultivating trust in the grid of the future. She will share how some utilities are proactively exploring loyalty programs as grid modernization takes place.

Panel topic: "Customers as the Gateway to Decarbonization"

When: Tuesday, November 15th at 10:30 am

Speakers: Lea Lupkin, Senior Solution Lead

Panel topic: "Achieving Higher Demand Response Savings"

When: Wednesday, November 16 at 8:30 am

Speakers: Colin Gibbs, Vice President, Energy Services; George Zavaliagkos, Vice President, Technology; Emilie Tullis, Vice President, Partnerships at OhmConnect

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs.

A decarbonized, digitized grid and the electrification of homes and vehicles is the most viable path to reducing the carbon impact of homes and transportation. Consumers will play a crucial role in this energy transition. Sense has partnered with next generation meter manufacturers such as Landis+Gyr to give people real-time insights that drive engagement and prompt actions that lower costs and energy usage. By bringing Sense intelligence to millions of homes, in partnership with energy providers, we are helping people and the grid evolve to address climate change. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit sense.com.

