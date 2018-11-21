Sense Home Energy Monitor Supports Google Assistant, Belkin Wemo Insight Plug and TP-Link Kasa HS110 Smart Plug for Smarter, More Efficient Homes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense, whose intelligent home energy monitor interprets the power usage and activity of devices in the home, today announced support for the Google Assistant and the Belkin Wemo Insight Plug and TP-Link Kasa HS110 smart plugs, bringing a new level of intelligence and control to the entire smart home. Now Google Assistant users can ask Sense about their home's activity, and homeowners can both track and control any device connected to the Wemo and Kasa smart plugs in the intuitive Sense app.

Using the Google Assistant, Sense users have another convenient way to know what's going on in their home. For instance, you can say, "Hey, Google, ask Sense if my oven is on," or "Ask Sense if the dryer has turned off," and get the answer. Sense tracks the entire home's energy usage, so Google Assistant can ask Sense how much power the home is using or how much solar energy it is producing. Sense already supports IFTTT and integrates with Hue lighting and Amazon Alexa, and this new integration brings Sense home intelligence to Google Assistant users, as well.

Sense users can make their homes safer by tracking and controlling specific devices that are connected to the Belkin Wemo Insight Plug or TP-Link Kasa HS110 smart plug. For instance, homeowners can plug a coffee-maker, hair iron or space heater into a smart plug, identify it, create an alert if it stays on more than an hour, and turn off the device from wherever they are -- all in the Sense app.

Sense users can bring smart plugs into their smart home energy management for the entire home or specific devices. Sense collects energy data and device status from these energy-aware smart plugs, then shows usage and costs both in real time and historically, over the course of a week, month or year.

Sense helps homeowners save money by identifying energy hogs. The smart plug integration adds more detailed energy information about home electronics. For example, with a smart plug connected to their smart TV, homeowners can track in the Sense app whether the TV is idling at its lowest level after it's been turned off with the remote. In a recent analysis of more than 4000 homes, Sense discovered that 23% of home electricity is consumed by Always On devices such as home electronics and aquarium pumps, a hidden energy drain that costs the average home $308 annually.

Quote from Michael Phillips, CEO and co-founder, Sense:

"With these integrations, Sense continues to enhance our customers' understanding of what's happening in their homes and give homeowners more control at home. Sense brings to the smart home ecosystem a higher level of intelligence, revealing what's hidden and making homes more efficient, safer and more reliable."

About Sense

Sense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make them safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including checking what time their kids get home, monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running or doors open and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

