Sense Photonics and Infineon Partner to Build the Next Generation of Solid-State Flash LiDAR

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR systems, is partnering with Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, to deliver the next revolution in LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, environmental monitoring and other applications.

Sense Photonics' prototype system will be showcased at Infineon's booth in the Smart Cities Marketplace at the Westgate (#1810) from January 8th-11th.

Sense Photonics' core technology – protected by over 200 patents – enables a simple, high-performance, solid state system, with no moving parts, that can uniquely meet the rigorous performance, reliability and cost requirements for automotive and industrial automation applications.

"We are excited that our technology is capable of delivering high resolution, long-range flash LiDAR in a compact and energy efficient package," said Scott Burroughs, co-founder and CEO of Sense Photonics. "For customers pushing the limits in AI and machine learning, the 3D sensor is their view of the world, so point cloud quality and density is essential for exceptional product performance."

"Infineon is excited to partner with Sense Photonics and host them at CES," said Ritesh Tyagi, Head of the Silicon Valley Automotive Innovation Center (SVIC) at Infineon Technologies. "We see tremendous promise in their core technology and have been impressed with their strong technical team. Sense Photonics' solid-state solution, in conjunction with Infineon's automotive qualified REAL3™ Time-of-Flight image products, uniquely addresses the requirements of both ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications."

To learn more about Sense Photonics at CES 2019, please visit the Infineon booth (1810) in the Smart Cities Marketplace or you can RSVP to one of the company's open-house events on January 9th (5:30 - 7:00 pm) or January 10th (5:30 – 7:00 pm) ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sense-photonics-ces-open-house-in-suite-tickets-53823120402 ) or contact the company at CES2019@sensephotonics.com.

SOURCE Sense Photonics