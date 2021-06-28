Sense Relief Receives Grant From UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Consortium for Further Development and Study of the Treatment for Pregnancy Related Nausea and Vomiting

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Relief, Inc. received an innovation grant from the UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Consortium for the continued technical development and further clinical study of Sense Relief, an antiemetic digital therapeutic. Sense Relief uses the Apple Watch to deliver acupressure therapy to ease symptoms of nausea and vomiting, including motion sickness, and hangover related nausea. The initial focus is on pregnancy related nausea and vomiting, or "morning sickness," since two-thirds of current users are pregnant women.

Sense Relief on Apple Watch Sense Relief Antiemetic Digital Therapeutic

The study will help determine the efficacy of this novel health wearable treatment method, understand usage patterns, and classify the causes of nausea, such as medication-induced nausea, stress-related nausea, and vestibular neuritis. Over 16 randomized controlled clinical studies have shown acupressure therapy for treating nausea and morning sickness to be safe and effective.

The Sense Relief team plans to optimize a more effective personalized treatment for nausea with wearable health technology and use a data-driven approach to investigate other maternal health issues. "We believe that with the data collected through wearable sensors we can apply predictive analytics to create digital medical software that can possibly detect early warning signs of preterm labor and preeclampsia, which will be a major advancement in maternal health," according to co-founder Matt Bucklin.

The technical development of Sense Relief will integrate CardinalKit to support an ongoing consumer study of thousands of Sense Relief users. CardinalKit is an open-sourced iOS software for digital health innovators and institutions designed to accelerate rapid prototyping of digital health applications by providing HIPAA-compliant data collection and serialization for efficient analysis. CardinalKit is an initiative housed in the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign.

The UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Consortium is funded by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development and the Frederick Gardner Cottrell Foundation. The program aims to improve patients' health, safety, and quality of life by accelerating health technology solutions. Funding from the Foundation allows the Pediatric Device Consortium to expand its support for projects in fetal and maternal health technology.

About Sense Relief

Sense Relief is an antiemetic digital therapeutics company based in San Francisco, California. The Sense Relief app is available for download to the Apple Watch to help ease symptoms of nausea.

Media Inquiries

Matt Bucklin

[email protected]

+1-561-206-2416

SOURCE Sense Relief, Inc.