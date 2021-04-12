Sense Rises Fast in Guidehouse Leaderboard for Home Energy Management

Having established leadership in the consumer market for home energy monitors, Sense has achieved momentum by moving quickly over the past year to a solution that's built into AMI meters and electrical panels, ready to scale to mass markets. Rather than relying on traditional AMI utility meters and infrastructure, which are optimized for billing, Sense is working with its partners to include high-resolution data with machine learning and instantaneous consumer feedback as a core capability of the home, significantly expanding what's possible with HEM. These capabilities will be increasingly critical as residential customers are asked to take a more active role in utilities' efforts to optimize the grid.

Said Sense Vice President, Energy Services, Colin Gibbs: "Sense is poised to disrupt the HEM market through an exceptional focus on consumer engagement combined with real-time, detailed behind-the-meter insights. Sense has delivered tremendous value directly to consumers with its HEM product and is now able to scale its groundbreaking solution by building the technology directly into electric load centers and utility meters, through partnerships with Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr."

Today's residential customer is facing significant change and complexity as they think about and manage their home's energy resources. They expect their utility to understand their unique needs and apply that understanding to communicating with and supporting them. As a result, utilities can no longer afford to be blind to what is happening behind the meter. Utilities need a real-time, holistic view of the home to both reliably serve those customers and to be viewed as a trusted partner in guiding them to the best choices for a low-cost, sustainable future.

Demands on the grid edge are changing, too, as utilities aim to decrease reliance on traditional thermal generation and integrate more intermittent renewables. Utilities can use Sense's high resolution, behind-the-meter data to support their decarbonization and grid modernization plans. Sense's uniquely detailed data supports demand side management (DSM), demand response (DR), and grid management. Sense's capabilities will be featured in the next generation of advanced AMI from Landis+Gyr.

Sense's highly engaging mobile app and data-rich API's provide energy insights that can be integrated into the utility's broader customer engagement strategy to create a more personal experience. Sense helps consumers:

Understand what appliances and devices are consuming the most energy

Gain insights into their home's activity

Take actions to reduce their bills

Detect faulty appliances and issues in the home

Discover utility programs that meet their goals

For utilities, Sense's ultra-high-resolution consumption data can:

Improve energy efficiency program design and customer segmentation

Uncover hidden loads that could impact grid reliability

Enable cost-effective behavior change programs

Increase meaningful participation in demand response events

Optimize distributed energy resources

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smart and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sense

Related Links

www.sense.com

