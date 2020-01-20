Senseair To Showcase The S8 A2L Leak Detection Platform At AHR 2020

Any potential refrigerant blend change must not only reduce the GWP of the refrigerant blend but also optimize the energy efficiency and life-cycle climate performance for the HVAC/R market to accept any potential cost impact of implementation.

R32 (difluoromethane) and R32-based refrigerant blends have been identified as the lead alternative refrigerant with the capability of reducing the global warming potential (GWP) of refrigerants in the HVAC/R market. R32 and R32-based refrigerant blends have the potential to represent a 5% reduction in the HVAC/R demand on the power grid – $6b savings in power generation cost avoidance per the US Energy Information Administration while providing a zero-ozone depletion potential.

The unique challenge with R32 and R32-based refrigerant blends is that these gasses are mildly flammable per ISO 817:2014, and as such have an A2L classification that would require the HVAC/R systems to incorporate a gas leak monitoring and mitigation system according to UL 60335-2-40 Edition 3 Annex GG & LL.

Senseair S8 A2L Leak Detection Sensor Core is designed to ensure UL alignment in the areas of:

15+ Years Expected Lifetime

Fast Response Time; < 10 Seconds

Measurement Accuracy

Long-term Measurement Stability

Autocalibration Algorithm for Maintenance Free Installation

No Measurement Impact due to Temperature or rH Changes

Immunity to poisoning

Selective to the gas being measured, no influence from "other" gases

Article Number Gas Detected 009-0-0001 Methane 009-0-0002 Propane 009-0-0003 R32 009-0-0004 R454A 009-0-0005 R454B

"The HVAC/R marketspace is entering a very dynamic period of shifting regulatory priorities. This is leading to unique technical changes at the OEM and Integrator Level that will require creating partnerships with innovative organizations structured in a way to continually create value for those partners through disruptive innovation. The Senseair S8 A2L Leak Detection Sensor Core shows that Senseair is committed to be the tip of the spear for A2L leak detection applications and being the innovative value-add supplier for our partners," said Jeff Baymor, Chief Executive Officer, Senseair North America.

About Senseair

Senseair North America is a subsidiary of Senseair AB, an Asahi Kasei Group company, headquartered in Sweden. The company motto is to make sense of air by providing the best possible measurement solutions, services and intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, Senseair has become the center of excellence in the field of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology. Senseair develops and manufactures the most cost-efficient and highest performing air and gas sensing technologies for high-volume production. You will find Senseair sensors and solutions in the fields of indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, ventilation control, alcohol screening, gas leak detection, life science, and, transportation.

