Sensely Announces Release of Mobile SDK

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensely today announced the commercial release of its mobile SDK, available on both iOS and Android platforms. The SDK offers insurers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare systems the ability to incorporate conversational AI assistants into their existing apps, allowing for a branded and differentiated communications experience between organizations and their patients and plan members.

Utilizing platform tools, the SDK makes it possible for organizations to converse in an entirely new way, combining the empathy of human conversation with the efficiency and scalability of technology. Initial support for 32 languages is included, making the SDK ideal for large organizations with broad geographic and language coverage. Sensely's Conversation Designer facilitates the conversion of proprietary customer content into conversational consumer-facing formats.

In addition, the SDK also includes access to Mayo Clinic's symptom self-assessment triage protocols, which incorporate the clinically-developed and evidence-based algorithms that direct patients and plan members to the right level of care at the right place and time. By deploying algorithmic technology at scale, organizations can realize increased efficiencies in a safe, reliable, and secure manner.

Sensely also announced the initial set of enterprise customers who have chosen to utilize the mobile SDK:

The CareVoice – Based in China, The CareVoice is an insurance technology company focused on transforming the healthcare experience to be more consumer-centric. Through its mobile-based data-driven SaaS solution that digitizes the healthcare and insurance journey, The CareVoice is launching the first AI Voice-based Virtual Health Assistant for insurers and employers in Greater China, and counts AXA and Ping An among its insurer partners.

A major Japanese multinational company has signed a contract with Sensely to deploy the mobile SDK to humanize the insurance application process. By combining its customized underwriting scripts with the power of a virtual assistant, the experience is intended to reduce fear for young adults purchasing life insurance for the first time.

NAS – Based in the United Arab Emirates, NAS is a regional leader in the provision of third-party administrator services to health insurance companies in the Arabian Gulf (GCC) region. NAS is offering virtual health assistant technology to its member base to boost engagement and provide a more efficient communication channel, and has already enrolled several multinational companies.

"Our customers have been asking for a more streamlined way of bringing virtual assistant technology, under their own brands, using their own content, to their member populations," commented Adam Odessky, CEO and Co-founder of Sensely. "With the launch of the mobile SDK, the potential for best of breed insurers and healthcare organizations to deploy new use cases to their customer and prospect bases is unlimited, and we are excited to see the benefits of this technology help consumers much more broadly."

For application developers wishing to learn more about the mobile SDK, please visit https://github.com/Sensely/SDK-Android or https://github.com/sensely/SDK-iOS.

About Sensely



Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms help direct patients and insurance members to the healthcare resources and insurance services they need, when they need it. With offices in London and San Francisco, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, pharmaceutical clients, and hospital systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com.

Contact: Dov Tamler, 818-481-8371, 200782@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sensely

Related Links

http://www.sensely.com

