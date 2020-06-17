Senseon (a Division of Accuride International) and Anixter International Announce Channel Partner Relationship to Create Comprehensive Security Solutions

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when businesses and consumers alike demand comprehensive, efficient security solutions, Senseon®, a division of Accuride® International and the creator of intelligent cabinet-level access control systems, announces a new channel partner relationship with Anixter International, a leading distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. As the world's only intelligent access control solution with native integration for drawers, slides and cabinets, Senseon represents an exciting opportunity for Anixter's broad customer base within the security industry.

Beginning today, Anixter's North American customers can order all three of Senseon's innovative cabinet-locking systems – Senseon Plus, Senseon One and Senseon Core – at their local Anixter branch. Each system is designed to meet the complex needs of security professionals across a range of industries, including finance, healthcare and retail. Senseon Plus, for example, comes equipped with dual authentication, alarm/alert functionality and access to innovative cloud-based audit trail software. For those with an existing access control system, Senseon Core provides seamless integration with most commercially available systems. Security professionals can easily outfit any fixture with Senseon's award-winning protection with minimal change to their existing security and design infrastructure.

"The channel partner relationship between Senseon and Anixter is an extraordinary opportunity for security professionals looking to expand their offerings," said Sid Kalantar, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Senseon. "Through the combined efforts of both companies, security professionals can now secure all critical access points, from entryways to cabinets and display cases."

In addition, this channel partner relationship offers customers the following benefits:

Enhanced Products and Services – The introduction of Senseon systems into Anixter's product line enables security professionals to strengthen their value proposition to their customers.

– The introduction of Senseon systems into Anixter's product line enables security professionals to strengthen their value proposition to their customers. Greater Scale and Reach – With numerous locations in the United States and Canada , Anixter's extensive reach allows security professionals across North America to experience Senseon's award-winning protection.

– With numerous locations in and , Anixter's extensive reach allows security professionals across to experience Senseon's award-winning protection. Simplified Supply Chain – From standalone products to fully integrated IP solutions, security professionals can now lower the cost, risk and complexity of their supply chains with complete security solutions.

Looking ahead, Senseon and Anixter's channel partner relationship will empower both companies to build upon their complementary capabilities and create new ways of delivering the most advanced comprehensive security solutions to their customers.

To learn more about Senseon, visit https://www.senseon.com

To learn more about Anixter International, visit https://www.anixter.com

About Senseon

Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides and cabinets. As an innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, the company understands cabinet-level access like no other.

Featuring robust, low-profile locks, wireless RFID access and data-driven intelligence, Senseon systems are the future-proof solution for home and business owners who want full control of their security.

Since 2011, Senseon has been pushing the boundaries of technology. The company's goal is to help clients reimagine the possibilities of cabinet-level security.

About Anixter

Anixter International is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. The company helps build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures.

From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, Anixter offers full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities.

Through Anixter's unmatched global distribution network along with its supply chain and technical expertise, the company helps lower the cost, risk and complexity of its customers' supply chains.

SOURCE Senseon

Related Links

https://www.senseon.com

