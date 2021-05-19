Senseon Core & Plus Electronic Access Control Systems Now Available for Display Cases

The Senseon 5EL works as part of the broader Senseon Plus or Core integrated EAC systems. Senseon Plus is a comprehensive, subscription-based and cloud-backed EAC and audit trail system to secure multiple cabinets in a design space. Senseon Core integrates cabinet-level protection into an existing building-level EAC network.

The Senseon EL is an ideal locking solution for sliding-door cabinetry and display cases in:

Archives

Boutiques

Galleries

Museums

Residences

About Senseon:

Senseon® is the only smart-access security solution with native integration for drawers, slides, and cabinets. An innovation of Accuride® International, the world's foremost manufacturer of drawer slide technology, Senseon has been pushing the boundaries of cabinet-level access control since 2011.

