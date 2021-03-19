Senserva Named Winner in the Globee Awards 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® for Startup of the Year in Security Cloud/SaaS Management

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senserva announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists has named Senserva a winner in the 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Senserva

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader whose Cloud Management Solutions have been named a winner by the Globee Awards," says Mark Shavlik, Senserva CEO "Behind this distinguished award is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards and 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts that participated in the judging process further validates our commitment to meeting our customers Cloud Management requirements."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Senserva

Senserva is a leading provider of the next-generation of automated Cloud Security Management. This empowers enterprises to reduce data breaches, escalation of privileges and configuration drift through real-time identification and prioritization of risks. Unlike other solutions, Senserva's patented technology and industry experience provide actionable management information allowing customers to identify cloud risks in less time and with reduced complexity. Senserva also provides extensive data visualizations to provide easy to understand, actionable, real-time cloud security posture insights.

For additional information, please visit us at https://www.senserva.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact : Jeff Kushner, [email protected], 281-467-5877

SOURCE Senserva

Related Links

http://www.senserva.com

