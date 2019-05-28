Sensible Medical Innovations Licenses ReDS™ Technology to Bayer

NETANYA, Israel, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Medical Innovations and Bayer successfully signed an agreement making Bayer, Sensible's largest customer in Europe.

Bayer will use Sensible ReDS™ technology as an exploratory device-derived biomarker to monitor lung congestion in a clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03901729). The ReDS System is a wearable vest which quantifies the amount of lung fluid non-invasively. It can be used as a Point-of-Care device in hospital and clinic environments, as well as a monitoring system for the home setting, creating a Continuum of Care for patients with fluid management problems. Sensible currently concentrates on the heart failure (HF) market.

HF is a serious and chronic medical condition in which the heart is unable to adequately fill with and eject blood. It is a global pandemic affecting at least 26 million people worldwide and is increasing in prevalence. HF health expenditures are considerable and will increase dramatically with the ageing population. Despite the significant advances in therapies and prevention, mortality and morbidity are still high, and quality of life poor. Almost 1 out of every 4 hospitalized patients (24%) are rehospitalized for heart failure within the 30-day post discharge period. Nearly 1 out of 2 patients (46%) are rehospitalized for heart failure within the 60-day post discharge period.

Amir Ronen, CEO of Sensible Medical Innovation: "This is an exciting time for ReDS™ technology. ReDS™ is becoming the standard of care marker of lung fluid status for HF patients and we are happy to have Bayer as a new customer. ReDS™ is primarily being commercialized in the US and this is a major step forward in the European market, for the benefit of millions of heart failures patients".

Sensible Medical Innovations has set out to develop a new standard of care in lung fluid management. Sensible developed the ReDS™ medical radar technology that stems from defense "see through wall" applications. The technology is well positioned to be a game changer in a wide range of applications, and become the next generation monitoring and imaging modality. Sensible Medical Innovations received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark for ReDS™ System, its non-invasive thoracic fluid status monitor. The product is intended for use by qualified health care practitioners and by patients, under the direction of a physician, in hospitals, hospital-type facilities and home environment, for the non-invasive monitoring and management of patients with fluid management problems in a variety of medically accepted clinical applications. ReDS is indicated for patients with fluid management problems, taking diuretic medication, living with Heart Failure, or recovering from Coronary Artery Disease related event.

