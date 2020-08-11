Sensifree and Dreamtech Partner on Product Development Supported by the KORIL-RDF Foundation

The purpose of the grant is to develop commercial, paradigm-shifting products for continuous monitoring of blood pressure and additional vital signs in hospitals and other clinical settings, using Sensifree's innovative, proprietary technology and Dreamtech's commercialization capabilities. These products will help to improve quality of care, patient safety and medical outcome.

"The launch of this program is a major milestone as we move towards regulatory clearance and market entry," said Eran Agmon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sensifree. "Dreamtech's design and production capabilities are a great addition to our efforts of bringing products to the market. We thank Dreamtech and KORIL-RDF for providing development and manufacturing expertise and financial support necessary for our vision to improve clinicians practice and patient's medical outcome."

"We believe that this joint effort will provide commercially and clinically viable solutions. We are impressed with Sensifree's technology and found it very suitable for our growth strategy," said DY Choi, Senior VP and Managing Director at Dreamtech's Convergence Division.

Ilan Barak, CTO and co-founder of Sensifree, added, "We're very proud to be one of the select companies who've received the KORIL-RDF grant. This lends further credibility and support to our unique technology. We believe that our work with Dreamtech and KORIL-RDF will be beneficial to our vision to improve patient safety and medical outcome."

Dr. Tae Hoon Choi, Chief Executive of KORIL-RDF, explained on the selection of the Sensifree-Dreamtech project: "Bio-convergence, an approach that integrates life sciences with additional engineering disciplines, is becoming a new wave in Korea and Israel to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic era. To enhance the cooperation between the two countries, KORIL-RDF is currently planning to promote "Bio-convergence" specifically. The project between Sensifree and Dreamtech well fits our strategy. We were impressed with the use case, the technology, and expect to have a technologically and commercially innovative outcome."

About Sensifree

Sensifree is a medical device company developing products based on its patent pending, proprietary technology for advanced hemodynamic monitoring. The Company's first product, a continuous, non-invasive blood pressure (cNIBP) monitor, is designed for use in hospital's critical care settings. cNIBP monitoring would allow to identify episodes of low BP, which is a major risk factor in the development of post-surgical complications and mortality. For more information please visit www.sensifree.com

About KORIL-RDF

Korea Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (KORIL-RDF) is a bi-national foundation, created by the governments of the Republic of Korea and the State of Israel, whose mission is to promote & support technological collaboration in innovative R&D between commercial companies in both countries.

About Dreamtech

Founded in 1998, the Company engages in the design and manufacturing of modular / finished solutions for mobile, automotive, and medical devices. Working closely with customers from the product development phase, the Company develops customized products that satisfy the customers' functional and quality needs while meeting necessary cost requirements. Its major products include integrated printed board assembly, fingerprint sensor modules, LED modules for automobiles, and smart medical devices such as wireless ECG monitoring patches and sensors for orthopedic surgery.

