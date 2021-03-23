SensiML to Present at tinyML Summit

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, today announced that its CEO, Chris Rogers, will serve as a panelist on the "tinyML for Good – Conservation & Climate" panel at the virtual tinyML Summit 2021. He will also present, Production Worthy Tools for Creating AI at the IoT Edge.

Panel tinyML for Good — Conservation & Climate

Moderator: Kate Kallot, Head of Emerging Areas, NVIDIA Date & Time: March 23 at 12 p.m., PDT (Room 5) Presentation: Production Worthy Tools for Creating AI at the IoT Edge Date & Time: March 25 at 12 p.m., PDT (Room 1)

Mr. Rogers' presentation on Thursday, March 25th will focus on building smart IoT products with production quality tools. He will describe the capabilities of the SensiML Analytics Toolkit and its ability to combine device sensor data with your application domain expertise to turn labeled datasets into edge AI sensor models quickly and without the need for expert hand coding and tuning. He will address topics such as end-to-end AI workflow, comprehensive data collection and labeling and full code transparency and flexibility.

For more details and to register for the conference, please visit the tinyML website.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sensiml.com

