SensiML to Showcase AI-Based Algorithms at CES 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, will be demonstrating its SensiML Analytics Toolkit and how easy it is to integrate real-world edge AI inference models into existing IoT platform. SensiML offers an IoT AI software program that enables developers to build intelligent endpoints quickly and easily (up to five times faster than hand-coded solutions).

Location: Venetian Tower, Suite 31-222



Dates: January 7th-10th, 2020

Visit Our Suite and Learn:

How SensiML IoT application customers in manufacturing, health care, consumer wearables, first responders and other markets are using the SensiML Analytics Toolkit to significantly reduce the go-to-market cycle for intelligent sensor-based products and services

How complex ML algorithms and optimized data models can be easily constructed in mere days or weeks without the need for data science or firmware expertise

New processes that maximize the differentiation of IoT devices using the SensiML's Analytics Toolkit to dramatically improve management of sensor algorithm development

Meetings are by invitation only and must be scheduled in advance. Please email info@sensiml.com now to secure your preferred time slot.

For more information, conference program schedules and exhibit hours, please visit the CES website at www.ces.tech.



About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sensiml.com

