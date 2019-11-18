Sensirion Honors Digi-Key with 2019 Distribution Excellence Award

"It is an honor to accept this recognition from one of our most valued partners in the sensor industry," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Sensirion's humidity, temperature and environment sensors continue to provide customers with outstanding performance for a wide variety of applications. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue connecting our customers with these high-quality products."

Sensirion is the leading manufacturer of high-quality sensors and sensor solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5). Sensirion sensors are commonly used in the medical, industrial and automotive sectors, and in analytical instruments, consumer goods and HVAC products.

"For the third consecutive year, Digi-Key wins our Distribution Excellence Award. Digi-Key is one of our largest distributors and has been a key partner in driving our innovative products to profitable growth while expanding our customer base," said Diane Haynes, Americas channel manager at Sensirion. "We are proud to recognize Digi-Key for their outstanding support of Sensirion and for exceptional business performance."

