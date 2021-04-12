Sensitive to Cat Allergens? Take The LiveClear Challenge with Purina Pro Plan and Mayim Bialik

As many as 1 in 5 adults are sensitive to cat allergens. While many people think cat hair is the problem, it's actually what's on it—a protein called Fel d 1 that cats produce in their saliva. When cats groom, Fel d 1 gets on their hair and skin through the saliva, then into the environment when they shed. When cats eat Pro Plan LiveClear, the key ingredient – a specific protein sourced from eggs – binds to Fel d 1 and safely neutralizes it in the cats' mouth. By reducing the active allergen in saliva, it reduces the allergen transferred to the hair and dander when grooming, ultimately reducing the allergen in the environment.

"As a neuroscientist and all-around science 'nerd' myself, I appreciate the decade of research that went into developing Pro Plan LiveClear and what it means for cat-lovers like me," said Bialik. "Several people close to me are sensitive to cat allergens, including my boyfriend, and while I take many steps already to manage allergens in my home, it's often not enough. I'm taking The LiveClear Challenge with my three cats so that hopefully those I love can feel more comfortable being in my home and getting closer to my cats."

Current methods for managing cat allergens can impact the relationship between cats and their owners, as owners are often instructed to limit the time or activities with the cat, isolate the cat in the home or even remove the cat from the home altogether. Other methods, like intensive cleaning, are designed to manage the allergen after it gets into the environment.

"With Pro Plan LiveClear, the allergen is neutralized at its source in the cat's mouth," said Bialik. "It's a pretty ingenious way to approach this problem, and one that can help cats and cat owners alike."

While not intended to replace other methods for managing allergens, Pro Plan LiveClear can add another measure to help reduce the allergen burden in cat-owning households.

Pro Plan LiveClear is available at pet specialty and online retailers in six formulas, including Adult Chicken & Rice, Adult Salmon & Rice, Adult Sensitive Skin & Stomach Turkey & Oatmeal, and the newest formulas Adult Weight Management, Adult Indoor and Adult 7+ Prime Plus.

To learn more about Pro Plan LiveClear or to sign up for The LiveClear Challenge and save $8, visit www.proplanliveclear.com, and discover the freedom you – and your cat – could have by this time next month.

