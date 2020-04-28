Sensiva Health Announces Current COVID-19 Testing Capacity of 100,000 Per Week

NEW ORLEANS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the White House releasing its state guidelines on coronavirus testing, Sensiva Health — owning and operating its own high-volume Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Certified medical lab, production lines and IT platform through its affiliated family of companies — is pleased to announce its substantial capacity for COVID-19 testing at this time and its anticipated ability to rapidly scale that capacity to help meet the volume of COVID-19 testing needed in the United States to allow for a safe social reopening.

"As a company solely focused on COVID-19 testing, and that is aggressively adding throughput, Sensiva currently has the ability to manufacture, deliver and process over 100,000 tests per week and anticipates having the ability to increase up to 500,000 tests per week within approximately the next 45 days," says Jim Silliman, MD, president of Sensiva Health.

Sensiva's COVID-19 PCR+Antigen/Antibody Test — the singular comprehensive testing solution with risk stratification measures intended to help Americans get back to work and stop the spread — is unlike any single method test on the market. Its technology affords a unique combined approach, utilizing both Rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing and Antigen/Antibody (Ag/Ab) testing, producing actionable results. Sensiva has filed a patent application covering its risk stratification focused approach.

"Our comprehensive 'get-back-to-work' approach is directed at getting entire communities and economies back to business in a timely manner while carefully considering the risk to public health and ensuring safety," adds Silliman.

Cormeum Lab Services, LLC, an affiliate of Sensiva, has filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). At this time, the COVID-19 PCR+Antigen/Antibody Test is only available through medical professionals. Additionally, Sensiva is committed to working with the Centers for Disease Control to aid in the diagnosis and registry of all immune individuals nationwide. For more information about Sensiva Health and the COVID-19 PCR+Antigen/Antibody Test, visit https://www.sensivahealth.com/.

About Sensiva Health : Sensiva Health, LLC, offers a variety of lab direct COVID-19 tests for informational and educational use. Sensiva's team is made up of doctors, lab directors, technology officers, infectious disease specialists, medical directors and more, committed to using real-time PCR+Antigen/Antibody COVID-19 testing & proprietary advanced scientific modeling to safely get America back to work. To learn more about Sensiva Health and our comprehensive COVID-19 testing solutions, please visit https://www.sensivahealth.com/.

