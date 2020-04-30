Sensiva Health Files Patent Application for Most Comprehensive Risk Stratification for Contagious Disease Method Yet

NEW ORLEANS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiva Health has filed a patent application covering its risk stratification for contagious disease — a proprietary algorithm of testing patients using a combination of available diagnostics, public health data and eventual vaccination data to risk stratify individuals and have them able to return to the workforce and begin to interact normally with others while still minimizing the future impact of possible reinfection.

Sensiva's risk stratification approach includes: 1) Initially performing a reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on an individual to determine the presence of a viral infection; 2) then performing qualitative tests for the presence of antibody Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG); 3) and finally, routine antibody monitoring by fingerstick and also by quantitative antibody testing for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 to more accurately measure the individual immune response specifically to COVID-19.

The method assigns the patient a level of readiness to return to society corresponding to the combination of the results of the RT-PCR, IgM and IgG tests, and quantitative IgG+ antibody testing, which may be verified by QR code on a mobile device. Sensiva's readiness ratings are anticipated to prove far superior to any "Certificates of Immunity" being discussed, as they will be based on comprehensive testing data as opposed to presumed immunity based solely on previous exposure to, or recovery from, the virus.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the healthcare diagnostic testing industry struggle to come up with a coordinated response. The laboratory diagnostic response has been to create testing and make it available to diagnose COVID-19, and while that is an important first step, a more coordinated response is required to safely reopen the country," says Jim Silliman, MD, President of Sensiva Health. "We developed our risk stratification method with the goal of enabling employers, local, and federal agencies to implement a testing plan to have citizens more safely return to work and community during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Sensiva has sought expedited examination of its patent application, and through its affiliate Cormeum Lab Services, LLC, has filed for Emergency Use Authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. At this time, Sensiva's COVID-19 PCR+Antigen/Antibody Test is only available through medical professionals. Additionally, Sensiva is committed to working with the Centers for Disease Control to maintain a registry of all individuals with presumptive immunity nationwide. Public health data will be integrated into the algorithm once protective levels of antibodies specific to COVID-19 are understood. For more information about Sensiva Health and the COVID-19 PCR+Antigen/Antibody Test, visit https://www.sensivahealth.com/.

About Sensiva Health : Sensiva Health, LLC, offers a variety of lab direct COVID-19 tests for informational and educational use. Sensiva's team is made up of doctors, lab directors, technology officers, infectious disease specialists, medical directors and more, committed to using real-time PCR+Antigen/Antibody COVID-19 testing & proprietary advanced scientific modeling to safely get America back to work. To learn more about Sensiva Health and our comprehensive COVID-19 testing solutions, please visit https://www.sensivahealth.com/.

Media Contact:

Emily Dowsett

[email protected]

703-376-1134

SOURCE Sensiva Health, LLC

Related Links

https://www.sensivahealth.com

