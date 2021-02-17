Senske Services Acquires Elk Creek Lawn & Tree Care

KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of assets of Elk Creek Lawn & Tree Care. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States.

Elk Creek Lawn & Tree Care, located in Golden, CO, has been serving the area for nearly twenty years, offering lawn and tree services. Chad Mullins, the owner of Elk Creek, joined the Senske team and had this to say "When looking for an acquisition partner, I knew that Senske would be a good fit. They put customers and employees first."

This acquisition is the second for Senske in the Denver metro area. Both locations remain operational, with all current employees and management staying on staff. Services will continue for customers uninterrupted with expanded offerings such as Mosquito Control and Full-Service Pest Control now available.

According to Chris Senske, President of Senske Services, "The team at Elk Creek is impressive, and we are lucky to have them join Senske. We continuously look to merge with high-quality companies, such as Elk Creek, that share our goals, principles, and culture."

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

