Senske Services Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Tim's career in the industry began with ServiceMaster in 1997, where he quickly moved up the ranks and held several senior-level positions, including National Sales Director, Director of Operations, Region VP of Operations and Vice President of Sales. He brings a strong customer focus specializing in rapid, profitable growth through customer count increases, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Tim's sales and operations background align well with Senske's growth plan.

According to Chris Senske, President, "I'm really excited about having Tim join the leadership team at Senske. His two decades of experience in the industry will bring a new focus on growth along with the ability to manage a more profitable organization."

When asked about his recent career move, Mr. Ehrhart replied, "I have been aware of the Senske brand and their great reputation in the industry for years. As I learned more about the diverse home service lines offered and the different brand platforms available to grow- I realized this was an ideal fit. The Senske culture, values and long-term vision of Chris Senske are all reasons my family is excited to re-locate to the Pacific Northwest and join the Senske team."

Tim is joined in Washington by his wife Lacie and son Luke. In his downtime, Tim enjoys biking, running and expanding his guitar collection.

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to it's core values of integrity, community and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities, for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

SOURCE Senske Services