Senske Services Named One of the Largest Landscape Companies (Kennewick, WA)

KENNEWICK, Wash., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services has been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Lawn & Landscape magazine. The Lawn & Landscape Top 100 list is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers.

This prestigious list recognizes the best in the industry. Thanks to impressive growth in 2020, Senske climbed nine spots to number 53.

According to Tim Ehrhart, Chief Operations Officer, "We have grown through strategic acquisitions as well as organically by offering diverse services and exceptional customer service even during extraordinary times. Our hard-working, dedicated employees deserve all the credit for our success."

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com.

