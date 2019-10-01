Sensodyne® Launches Rapid Relief Whitening Option

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare announced the availability of Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening, a toothpaste that helps beat sensitivity in as little as three days with twice daily brushing, while also helping to whiten teeth by gently lifting stains and preventing new stains from forming.

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening is specifically engineered to beat sensitivity pain fast by quickly creating a protective barrier over the sensitive areas of teeth to keep outside triggers from reaching the nerves.

"At GSK, we pride ourselves in creating multi-action products that hit on all consumers' oral care needs," said Adam Sisson, Head of Oral Health Research and Development at GSK Consumer Healthcare. "With the success of Sensodyne Rapid Relief, the team worked to ensure sensitivity sufferers who need fast relief, but want to maintain a white smile, have a product that works for them."

Sensitivity pain occurs when the dentin, the softer inner layer of the tooth, becomes exposed revealing small canals known as tubules. Consuming hot or cold foods and drinks can trigger the nerves inside your teeth when they reach the exposed dentin tubules, resulting in a short, sharp pain. Like Sensodyne Rapid Relief, which launched in the U.S. last year, the Whitening formula also includes stannous fluoride that starts to form a gel-like scaffold over exposed dentin tubules from the first brush to provide fast relief from pain in three days.

"We know that sensitivity sufferers need fast relief to enjoy sensitivity-triggering foods that otherwise cause them pain," said Jennifer Nadelson, Brand Director, Sensodyne. "We're excited to expand the Sensodyne Rapid Relief line with a Whitening version to ensure those with tooth sensitivity can enjoy the foods that bring them joy without experiencing pain, while not having to compromise the whitening benefit."

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening is available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about how to reduce tooth sensitivity visit https://us.sensodyne.com and follow Sensodyne on Twitter and Facebook .

About Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

Our Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to creative innovative everyday health care brands. We build world-class brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition and digestive health.

Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We own some of the world's best loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne®, Theraflu®, Excedrin®, Nicorette® and NicoDerm®CQ®, FLONASE®, and TUMS®. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go online all over the world every day and choose us first.

