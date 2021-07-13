Sensodyne® Rapid Relief Toothpaste is Championing Life's Small Moments of Joy, Starting with National Ice Cream Day

WARREN, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare is committed to helping consumers find the small moments of joy in their everyday lives, starting with National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18th. Joy - something we haven't had much of throughout the pandemic - is all about feeling good in small and seemingly simple moments, but for those who suffer from sensitive teeth, something as little as enjoying ice cream might not be so joyful.

Sunday, July 18th is National Ice Cream Day and Sensodyne®, the #1 dentist-recommended toothpaste brand for sensitive teeth, is helping people prepare for a scoop (or two or three) of ice cream with friends and family this summer. Sensodyne will be providing resources and information to understand tooth sensitivity, and will be holding a "Live Every Mo-Mint" sweepstakes, giving people the chance to win Sensodyne® Rapid Relief toothpaste and the Ultimate Ice Cream Moment, inclusive of ice cream kits and more. Plus, one lucky participant will win the grand prize: the ultimate backyard makeover, inclusive of a blow up pool, beach umbrella and monthly ice cream deliveries for the remainder of the year!

For people with sensitive teeth, cold foods can unexpectedly trigger a jolt of nerve pain[1], fast, turning enjoying something like ice cream into a painful and unpleasant experience. Sensodyne® Rapid Relief provides an easy way to enjoy the foods and drinks you love without experiencing pain, by providing clinically significant sensitivity relief in as little as three days with twice daily brushing.[2]

As basic comforts from our pre-pandemic lives begin to come back, the most ordinary moments can be filled with renewed excitement and joy. According to new research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne®*, the 2,000-person study revealed how important the role of food and drinks are for people to enjoy summer moments. Key takeaways revealed:

- SUMMER IS THE SEASON: 3 in 5 Americans said summer is the best season to enjoy life.

- IMPORTANCE OF ICE CREAM: 39% agreed that some of their favorite childhood memories involve ice cream.

- THIS YEAR'S GOALS: The average American plans to eat 39 scoops of ice cream by the end of summer 2021.

Also revealed? Fifty-one percent of respondents said they have had a moment dampened by tooth sensitivity. Luckily for them, National Ice Cream Day kits will include Sensodyne® Rapid Relief to provide clinically significant sensitivity relief in as little as three days with twice daily brushing.

The campaign has also enlisted the help of YouTube Creator, Sensodyne ambassador and fellow tooth sensitivity sufferer, Rosana Pansino.

"I have always dealt with sensitive teeth, but this National Ice Cream Day I want to truly enjoy a cold treat," said Pansino. "As a self-proclaimed foodie, I can't let anything get in the way of enjoying the foods I love. Over the years, Sensodyne has given me the protection I need from unwanted tooth sensitivity. It also contains the benefits of fluoride, cavity protection, freshening breath, and whitening to maintain an all-around healthy – and camera-ready – smile!"

Pansino will encourage other sensitivity sufferers to join her in taking control of their oral care by switching to Sensodyne®, reminding individuals that tooth sensitivities shouldn't stop them from enjoying the little moments.

When tooth enamel wears away, it exposes the soft, inner layer of your tooth called dentin. This dentin houses thousands of microscopic channels that run toward the center of the tooth, where the nerves live. Certain triggers, like ice cream on a warm summer day, can travel through these channels and stimulate the nerve, causing tooth sensitivity.[3] Thanks to the Sensodyne® Rapid Relief unique formulation with stannous fluoride, tooth sensitivity is beaten fast.

As part of the Sensodyne® portfolio, Rapid Relief is available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about how to get relief for your sensitive teeth, visit sensodyne.com and follow Sensodyne® on Twitter and Facebook.

To enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the Ultimate Ice Cream Moment visit https://liveeverymomint.fooji.com/#start beginning on July 1st. You can also enter via Twitter on National Ice Cream Day when you tweet using the #LiveEveryMoMint hashtag. The sweepstakes is limited to participants in the following cities: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Philadelphia, and kits are available when supplies last.

About Sensodyne ®

Sensodyne® is the #1 dentist-recommended toothpaste brand for sensitive teeth; its formulations help people overcome tooth sensitivity, with twice daily brushing while still providing the benefits of fluoride, cavity protection, freshening breath, and whitening to maintain healthy teeth.[4]

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information visit: http://www.gsk.com.

*Methodological Notes

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. Americans was commissioned by Sensodyne and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between June 15 2021 and June 18, 2021. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by OnePoll, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

