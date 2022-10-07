Sensor Market to grow by USD 219.90 Bn by 2026, Rise In Demand For IoT Technology-based Devices to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sensor Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sensor market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 219.90 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sensor Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the sensor industry is the rising demand for IoT technology. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology enables the linking of various smart devices to facilitate their operation and data sharing among one another. Additionally, the increased use of IoT-based devices is probably due to the growing demand for data analysis and analytics integration. In the meanwhile, it provides labor management, supply chain optimization, security and surveillance, and energy efficiency.

IoT is also getting better at monitoring the cold chain for commodities like temperature-sensitive food and medicines. As a result, the market for sensors will grow over the course of the projected period due to the rising use of IoT-based devices. However, factors such as network embedded systems will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Sensor Market Regional Analysis

End-user

Electronics



IT and telecom



Automotive



Industrial



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The sensor market in North America is mostly centered in the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. Over the projected period, the consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors' rapid expansion will support the expansion of the sensor market in North America.

Sensor Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

Amphenol Advanced Sensors



Bosch Sensortec GmbH



Dwyer Instruments Inc.



Honeywell International Inc.



Panasonic Corp.



Rockwell Automation Inc.



Siemens AG



STMicroelectronics NV.



TE Connectivity Ltd.



Texas Instruments Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to the research report, the printers market will witness a growth of 3.73% with a CAGR of 3.48%, which is expected to increase by USD 10.21 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Alarm Monitoring Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The alarm monitoring market is projected to grow by USD 10.66 billion with a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $219.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio