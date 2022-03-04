Sensor Patch Market to grow by USD 4.31 billion | Benefits of Sensor Patches for Providers and Patients to Drive Growth | Technavio

Vendor Analysis

The sensor patch market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting M and A strategies to compete in the market. Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market.

Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Drivers

Benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients are driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Various healthcare insurance companies and healthcare device companies are introducing devices such as sensor patches that help monitor diseases on a regular basis due to the rising costs of healthcare. These patches are easy to use daily. They can be concealed under clothes and do not hamper movements or day-to-day tasks. With advances in technology, many patches feature wireless connectivity in addition to the features of regular sensor patches. Features such as the continuous flow of healthcare data and the accuracy of data and convenience in daily use are popularizing these patches among healthcare providers. In addition, easy connectivity with devices such as smartphones will increase the demand for such patches. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the sensor patch market during the forecast period.

Sensor Patch Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the sensor patch market has been segmented into diagnostics, monitoring, and medical therapeutics. The diagnostics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the strong demand for high-quality medical technologies, increasing geriatric population, high healthcare expenditure, increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders. Sensor patches provide continuous monitoring and feedback, which helps users take timely prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and control.

By geography, the sensor patch market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the sensor patches market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increasing number of health-conscious individuals in the region will drive the sensor patch market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Sensor Patch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 39.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Barcode Technologies Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., GENTAG Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK Inc., Hocoma AG, iFertracker, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Leaf Healthcare Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, NanoSonic Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., Sensium Healthcare Ltd., Taizhou Best Electric Equipment Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., VitalConnect Inc., Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd., and Isansys Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medical Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 89: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Dexcom Inc.

Exhibit 93: Dexcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dexcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Dexcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Dexcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 GENTAG Inc.

Exhibit 100: GENTAG Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: GENTAG Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: GENTAG Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 HIVOX BIOTEK Inc.

Exhibit 103: HIVOX BIOTEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: HIVOX BIOTEK Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: HIVOX BIOTEK Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 106: iRhythm Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: iRhythm Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: iRhythm Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: iRhythm Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Preventice Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 114: Preventice Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Preventice Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Preventice Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 117: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 VitalConnect Inc.

Exhibit 121: VitalConnect Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: VitalConnect Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: VitalConnect Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

