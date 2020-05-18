Sensorium Corporation Joins the Global Blockchain Business Council

As a member of the GBBC, Sensorium will participate in forums, conferences and other platforms, all designed to inform, educate and discuss important, landmark developments in blockchain technologies. The first event is set to take place on 28th of May, 2020. Alex Blagirev, Director of IR, Digital and Technology, Sensorium Corporation, will take part in the GBBC Virtual Members Forum presenting his vision on how social virtual reality will change the way people from all over the world entertain and interact with each other.

Brian Kean, CCO, Sensorium Corporation said: "Just as the internet enabled the frictionless peer-to-peer exchange of information, blockchain has the potential to usher in the frictionless exchange of assets. Blockchain technology is the most secure way to transfer digitised assets and information peer-to-peer or organisation-to-organisation through the use of distributed ledgers. We believe that partnership with the GBBC will help us maximise the benefits of blockchain for the Sensorium Galaxy."

Sensorium is a keen proponent of blockchain and was a key participant at the 4th Annual Blockchain Central held in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year, hosted by GBBC. The Davos event brought together leading voices and innovators in the blockchain industry, and business leaders and policy makers. Sensorium revealed how social networks will gradually move to the 3D virtual space because of the unique collective communal experiences it provides and how blockchain is also central to these developments.

Sandra Ro, CEO, GBBC said: "The GBBC is pleased to welcome Sensorium Corp as a GBBC member. The widespread growth of virtual reality, and the impending launch of Sensorium's multi-user immersion experiences, signal an important step in the broadening of our digital lives. As we look to expand our experiences and social interactions in the online realm, blockchain technology will likely play an important role in the creation of digital assets and an online virtual economy. The GBBC looks forward to working with Sensorium to advance what are clear synergies between the virtual reality and blockchain technology ecosystems."

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Corporation, together with strategic partner Redpill VR, is currently developing the Sensorium Galaxy (sensoriumgalaxy.com) social virtual reality platform which enables the seamless broadcast of synchronized virtual reality content to users all around the globe. This platform signals a radical change in the way users can experience virtual reality, moving beyond its previously solitary nature. Sensorium Galaxy enables users to interact with each other as events are either live-streamed or accessed from a library. Sensorium Galaxy also signals an evolution of social networks, with users not confined to one-dimensional platforms, but able to engage and interact with friends and other users in a virtual environment. Sensorium Galaxy will be comprised of themed planets that present users with different options for social interaction.

About Sensorium Corporation

Sensorium Corporation is a technology company that creates digital simulations of real-world venues and virtual worlds in cooperation with its content partners – globally recognized concert venues, clubs and festivals. Investment in the project to date is approximately $70 million, and it has come from a group of EU companies in both the gaming and entertainment industries. For more information, proceed to sensoriumxr.com.

About Global Blockchain Business Council

The Global Blockchain Business Council is the leading industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem, which brings together innovative organisations and founding thought-leaders from over 50 countries. The organisation is dedicated to furthering adoption of blockchain technology through engaging regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers on how to harness this ground-breaking tool to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies.

For more information, visit www.gbbcouncil.org

