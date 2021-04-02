Sensorium Galaxy Digital Metaverse Launches Closed Beta of PRISM & MOTION Virtual Worlds

"Sensorium Galaxy is revolutionizing how the arts are created, distributed, and enjoyed. From music festivals to dance shows, we're creating the world's first social metaverse where everyone can get together, experience high-quality virtual content, and find new opportunities for self-expression," says Vladimir Kedrinsky, CEO at Sensorium Corporation.

Public Launch: One Step Away

"The SG beta test helps us streamline the in-platform user mechanics, and get actionable insights before the metaverse goes public in the upcoming months. Participants of this invite-only beta test are able to experience some of the sophisticated user-level mechanics that Sensorium Galaxy has to offer," explains Ivan Nikitin, Head of Product at Sensorium Corporation.

From an operational standpoint, the SG team will thoroughly monitor the implementation of key technological applications, such as the platform launcher, avatar customization system, audio-reactive visualizations, general UI/UX, show tools, among others.

As for the end-user experience, the testing will focus primarily on core components, including avatar dynamics, multiplayer stability, audio systems, cross-platform access, streaming capabilities, integration of social services, to name a few.

Since Sensorium Galaxy is being developed to work seamlessly on multiple devices, this beta test is an opportunity to evaluate the response of the metaverse across different platforms. Initially, the testing will be held on head-mounted devices (HMDs) and PCs.

As for mobile devices, the MVP of the Sensorium Galaxy App has been developed, and its beta launch is expected within the next month. The Sensorium Galaxy App will serve as a bridge between the real world and the metaverse. Through the app, users will be able to generate and customize multiple avatars, purchase tickets, livestream SG events and chat with other users as well as AI-powered NPCs.

Immersion In Music, Dances & Mindfulness

While this beta does not include final content, users are free to explore the two first AAA virtual worlds of Sensorium Galaxy: PRISM and MOTION.

PRISM world is a content hub for music performances by chart-topping artists and virtual AI-driven DJs created in collaboration with Mubert, the first service of real-time generative music.

Developed in partnership with nightlife mogul Yann Pissenem, PRISM is already a confirmed destination for shows of world-class performers including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Some of these appearances are already in the works and scheduled for release in Q3 2021.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO at Sensorium: "PRISM world will allow people to break free from physical limitations and enjoy their favorite performances with high intensity regardless of their location. PRISM was created to transmit the power of sound and movement to a global audience. The intensity of these experiences is reflected in the constant changes of the world's virtual landscape. It's breathtaking"

Aside from PRISM, beta testers also have the opportunity to dive into the underwater world of MOTION — a virtual space dedicated to mindfulness. In this mystic environment, users can engage in a wide array of meditation practices that help them achieve body-mind balance, and come closer to realizing their purpose.

Starting next week, applications will be open for new beta-testers from around the globe. To apply, users will simply need to fill a form on the Sensorium Corporation website. The Sensorium Galaxy team will review each application and contact all successful candidates via email.

