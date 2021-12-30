Sensoro Launches Innovative ESG Solutions Serving Smart City Development

As a city-level data technology service provider, SENSORO has received repeated attention from the capital market, and also attracted many research scholars, doctors, and other talents to join. Through independent research and development, the team has created an end-to-end, integrated IoT and AI technology and product system, including smart sensing terminals, IoT communication base stations, chips and edge computing servers, and a global data visualisation service platform.

SENSORO ESG smart solutions have been implemented on a large scale in Yichang, Hubei Province. It has played a role in many areas, including COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, weather monitoring and early warning, Yangtze River ecological protection, care for vulnerable groups, grassroot-level inclusive medical care, animal welfare protection, garbage classification. SENSORO is harnessing the power of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to direct urban construction towards a new stage of low-carbon, energy-saving, high-efficiency and intelligence, using revolutionary smart data solutions to add vigor and vitality to traditional industries and economic development.

Technological Innovation Services for Real

Technology is people-oriented. Dazhong Tao, a local resident in Yichang, Hubei Province, where SENSORO's digital service is located, was deeply moved. He said, "These high technologies have provided us with enormous convenience in our everyday life, making our lives more secure. For example, we can easily access health service."

SENSORO CEO Tony Zhao also said,"Our hope is to use ESG as a guide to offer more digital solutions for the environment, society and governance. We are willing to work with partners in various industries to build a more environmentally friendly, safer, livable and smart city. Furthermore, we have already witness such changes taking place now. Changes will continue to happen in the future."

SOURCE Beijing SENSORO Technology Co. Ltd.