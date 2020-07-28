Sensors & Software announces collaboration with Radiodetection for LMX Ground Penetrating Radar

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sensors & Software is delighted to announce that Radiodetection's product offering in the USA will now include the full LMX range of GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) systems.

Accurately locating and marking buried assets prevents costly damage. GPR is useful for utility locating, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) and Subsurface Utility Mapping (SUM) activities as it can detect both conductive and non-conductive utilities, as well as other underground features including concrete storm drains and underground storage tanks.

LMX100™ – the simple, affordable way to locate and mark utilities. Its intuitive user interface and rugged, lightweight design easily integrates into your locate workflow.

– the simple, affordable way to locate and mark utilities. Its intuitive user interface and rugged, lightweight design easily integrates into your locate workflow. LMX200™ – the premier GPR locating tool in the market today, expands on the LMX100TM with in-field capabilities including Grid Scan, SplitView and MapView, and optional external GPS. The Enhanced option enables data export, analysis, and reporting using the EKKO_Project™ Software.

With this announcement, Sensors & Software is proud to be able to offer a greater distribution network and localized field support for LMX products within the USA.

About Sensors & Software Inc.

Founded in 1988, Sensors & Software is the worldwide leader of Ground Penetrating Radar innovations. The company offers a wide range of hardware and software products and services designed to understand what lies beneath the surface to empower informed decision–making. For more information, visit www.sensoft.ca .

About Radiodetection Ltd.

Radiodetection, a subsidiary of SPX Corporation, is a leading global developer and supplier of test equipment used by utility companies to help install, protect and maintain their infrastructure networks.

About SPX Corporation

SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, visit www.spx.com .

