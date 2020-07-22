Sensors & Software Releases New Software for NOGGIN GPR

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sensors & Software Inc. announces the release of new software for their family of NOGGIN® ground penetrating radar (GPR) systems. Our adaptable, proven NOGGIN® GPR systems, available in four center frequencies and four standard configurations, are built to perform in the most demanding conditions around the globe. They are recognized by leading researches providing the highest quality GPR data in the world.

We are committed to continually enhance our products and are pleased to offer a software update for our DVL-500 based NOGGIN® systems. This update is free for existing customers and comes standard with all new Noggin system sales. The new features include:

1. Support for the latest NOGGIN® Ultra 100 with the Ultra Receiver technology, allowing you to stack up to 65,536 times and see up to 3 times deeper.

2. Additional DynaQTM color bars to indicate when data is collected with stacks greater than 511.

3. MapView enhancements showing real-time position of the system (external GPS required), displaying depth slices from multiple grids simultaneously in the field and ability to toggle on/off layers to optimize MapView image.

4. Additional GridScan and SliceView enhancements to make grid collection more efficient.

Contact us to learn more or visit our NOGGIN Product Overview Page

Founded in 1998, Sensors & Software is the worldwide leader of Ground Penetrating Radar innovations. The company offers a wide range of hardware and software products and services designed to understand what lies beneath the surface and empower informed decision-making.

SOURCE Sensors & Software Inc

Related Links

sensoft.ca

