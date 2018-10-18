Sensors and Advanced Material Technologies Driving Opportunities in Energy Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformation of the Global Energy Sector is mainly Fueled by the Adoption and Integration of Digital Solutions and Advanced Materials



Increasing population creates the need for sustainable and continuous energy supply.Traditional transmission and distribution grids have been witnessing significant transformation.



The transformation is primarily fueled by the integration of technological advancements, such as data analytics, smart sensors and automation, for a smarter grid with improved grid security and grid reliability.Apart from the digitization of the grid, scientific advancements in material science contribute to the growing need for off-shore deployment of renewable power.



Increased research focus is witnessed in developing reliable and cost-effective foundation structures for off-shore wind power installations. Self-healing materials have the potential to improve the safety of off-shore wind turbines.



