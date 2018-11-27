Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and European Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report sizes the European market for sensors for robotics by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments.The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in-depth.



These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on country basis, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and Rest of Europe. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the European market for sensors for robotics, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics which are headquartered in Europe.



- Industry analysis of the European markets for sensors for robotics technologies

- Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia and other emerging economies within the European region

- Qualitative and quantitative study of sensors for robotics technologies market by technology type, end user, application segment etc.

- Detailed assessment of market dynamics including growth inhibiting drivers, restraints and opportunities within the field

- Analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships

- Profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics, including AB Elektronik Gmbh, Bosch Sensortec Gmbh, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc and Panasonic Electric Works



Summary

Robotics are dependent on sensor technology to allow applications where robotic appliances can relate to the world.Such appliances rely on sensors to detect environmental and internal status.



Environmental or external robotic sensors are classified as exteroceptive, reflecting observations of the robotic appliance's environment and objects in it.Internal robotic sensors are classified as proprioceptive, in that they provide the appliance with "a sense of self" or internal state.



This is done by measuring values internal to the system such as power availability, component position, and so forth. Sensors are also either active, in that they transfer energy, or passive in that they receive energy. While there are a wide variety of sensors applicable to these robotic applications, they can be grouped into four major categories -

- Vision (requiring optical and image processing sensors).

- Touch (tactile sensors, requiring signal processing for contact detection and interpretation).

- Hearing (audio sensors and signal processing).

- Movement (motion and direction sensors with guidance systems).



As the technologies to activate these functions evolve, so do the sensors and the capabilities of robotics.For example, enhanced three-dimensional imaging sensors are being used to improve everything from warehouse stocking to surgical support in operations.



As robotic appliances take on less predictable tasks, moving them away from the assembly line and into other environments, it is crucial that sensors continue to improve their capabilities. On the assembly line, as well, advances in sensory perception have improved safety, accelerating the pace of industrial automation.



The European market for sensors for robotics was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED through the forecast period.The movement sensor market in 2017 accounted for the largest share, around REDACTED, of the market.



It is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of REDACTED and is forecasted to reach REDACTED by 2023.



