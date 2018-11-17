Sensors: Technologies and Markets in North America (2018-2023) by Type, End-Use Industry, Application and Country

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sensors: Technologies and North American Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American region has seen rapid development in smart technologies such as smart cities, home automation, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, industrial automation, smart processing technologies, and many others.

In all these technology applications, sensors play a primary role because smart devices need efficient communication and data management techniques. Given this rapid development, major industry participants are keen to expand their market reach in the North American region.

This report on sensor technologies has been developed to serve their strategic needs, and it provides various key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, major end-use industries and the strategic initiatives taken by the key players in the North American region.



A surge in demand for proximity and positioning sensors is expected to be supported by the rebound in both automobile production and industrial machinery shipments. In addition, newer safety features in motor vehicles such as collision detection, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and electronic stability systems will provide a host of new growth opportunities. Also, new technologies such as driverless cars and smart HVAC are expected to boost the demand for sensors in the coming years.



In addition, end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing are benefiting from these market developments and experiencing a surge in sensor applications.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview

Market and Sensor Definitions

IoT Sensors

Biosensors

Image Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Fingerprint Sensors

Radar Sensors

Load, Force and Torque Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Flow Sensors

Level Sensors

Other Sensors

History of Sensors

Mechanical/Electrical Measurement Technologies

Strain Gauges

Load Cell Sensors

Accelerometers

MEMS Sensors

Biosensors

Fingerprint Sensors

Internet of Things and Connected Sensors

Life Cycle Assessment of Sensors

Life Cycle Stages of Sensors

Technology Life Cycle

Life Cycle Cost

Current Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Chapter 4 North American Market for Sensor Technologies, by Type

Overall Market Size and Forecast

IoT Sensors

Biosensors

Image Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Fingerprint Sensors

Radar Sensors

Load, Force and Torque Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Flow Sensors

Level Sensors

Other Sensors

Chapter 5 North American Market for Sensor Technologies by End-Use Industry

Overall Market Size and Forecast

Automotive

Standard Sensors Used in Various Applications in the Automotive Industry

Special Sensors in Automotive Applications

Consumer Electronics

Process Industry

Sensor Applications in Petrochemical/Oil and Gas Industry

Sensor Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry

Sensor Applications in the Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals

Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry

Healthcare

Machinery Manufacturing

Building Construction

Aircraft and Shipbuilding

Sensor Applications in Aircraft

Sensor Applications in Ships

Other End-Use Industries

Environmental Applications

Mining Applications

Power Plant Applications

Microwave-Resonator-Based Sensors

Micro-optical Sensor Automates Control of Bioprocesses

Sensors to Detect Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Magnetic Sensor for Banknote Validation

Wireless Sensor to Detect Moisture from Plant Leaves

Sensor for Golf Swing Monitor

Sensors in Shoes for Feedback on a Runner's Performance

Chapter 6 North American Market for Sensor Technologies by Application

IoT Sensor Applications

Smart Cities/Environment Applications

Automotive Applications

Wearables Applications

Healthcare Applications

Building/Home Automation Applications

Industrial Control Applications

Security Applications

Other IoT Applications

Biosensor Applications

Image Sensor Applications

Smartphone Applications

Automobile Imaging Applications

Entertainment Applications

Security/Surveillance Applications

Medical Imaging Applications

Digital Camera Applications

Other Image Sensor Applications

Chemical Sensor Applications

Automobile Applications

Medical/Diagnostic Applications

Environmental Applications

Chemical Industry Applications

Other Chemical Sensor Applications

Fingerprint Sensor Applications

Mobile Phone/Laptop/Tablet Applications

Law Enforcement/Forensic Applications

Military/Defense/Aerospace Applications

Healthcare Applications

Travel/Hospitality Applications

Other Fingerprint Sensor Applications

Radar Sensor Applications

Load, Force and Torque Sensor Applications

Position Sensor Applications

Automobile Applications

Machine Tool, Power Plants, and Process Industry Applications

Medical Applications

Other Position Sensor Applications

Pressure Sensor Applications

Automobile Applications

Aerospace Applications

Medical Applications

Temperature Sensor Applications

HVAC Appliance Applications

Process Control Applications

Medical Applications

Other Temperature Sensor Applications

Flow Sensor Applications

Level Sensor Applications

Other Sensor Applications

Wireless Sensors in Smart Agriculture Projects

Sensors for Wearable Products

Chapter 7 North American Market for Sensor Technologies, by Country

Overview

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Major Company Strategies

Key Market Developments

Government Regulations and Standards

U.S. Standards

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Ametek Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

ATI Industrial Automation

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer Holding AG

BEI Sensors

Binsfeld Engineering Inc.

Delphi Corp.

Denso Corp.

Draeger Safety Inc.

Electro-Sensors Inc.

GE Measurement & Control

George Fischer Corp.

Honeywell Sensing & Controls

International Sensor Technology

Johnson Controls Inc.

Motion Sensors Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Scientific Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensant Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83cgrc/sensors?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

