Sensors: Technologies and Markets in North America (2018-2023) by Type, End-Use Industry, Application and Country
The "Sensors: Technologies and North American Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American region has seen rapid development in smart technologies such as smart cities, home automation, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, industrial automation, smart processing technologies, and many others.
In all these technology applications, sensors play a primary role because smart devices need efficient communication and data management techniques. Given this rapid development, major industry participants are keen to expand their market reach in the North American region.
This report on sensor technologies has been developed to serve their strategic needs, and it provides various key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, major end-use industries and the strategic initiatives taken by the key players in the North American region.
A surge in demand for proximity and positioning sensors is expected to be supported by the rebound in both automobile production and industrial machinery shipments. In addition, newer safety features in motor vehicles such as collision detection, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and electronic stability systems will provide a host of new growth opportunities. Also, new technologies such as driverless cars and smart HVAC are expected to boost the demand for sensors in the coming years.
In addition, end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing are benefiting from these market developments and experiencing a surge in sensor applications.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview
- Market and Sensor Definitions
- IoT Sensors
- Biosensors
- Image Sensors
- Chemical Sensors
- Fingerprint Sensors
- Radar Sensors
- Load, Force and Torque Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Other Sensors
- History of Sensors
- Mechanical/Electrical Measurement Technologies
- Strain Gauges
- Load Cell Sensors
- Accelerometers
- MEMS Sensors
- Biosensors
- Fingerprint Sensors
- Internet of Things and Connected Sensors
- Life Cycle Assessment of Sensors
- Life Cycle Stages of Sensors
- Technology Life Cycle
- Life Cycle Cost
- Current Market Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Challenges
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 North American Market for Sensor Technologies, by Type
- Overall Market Size and Forecast
- IoT Sensors
- Biosensors
- Image Sensors
- Chemical Sensors
- Fingerprint Sensors
- Radar Sensors
- Load, Force and Torque Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Other Sensors
Chapter 5 North American Market for Sensor Technologies by End-Use Industry
- Overall Market Size and Forecast
- Automotive
- Standard Sensors Used in Various Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Special Sensors in Automotive Applications
- Consumer Electronics
- Process Industry
- Sensor Applications in Petrochemical/Oil and Gas Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals
- Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry
- Healthcare
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Building Construction
- Aircraft and Shipbuilding
- Sensor Applications in Aircraft
- Sensor Applications in Ships
- Other End-Use Industries
- Environmental Applications
- Mining Applications
- Power Plant Applications
- Microwave-Resonator-Based Sensors
- Micro-optical Sensor Automates Control of Bioprocesses
- Sensors to Detect Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- Magnetic Sensor for Banknote Validation
- Wireless Sensor to Detect Moisture from Plant Leaves
- Sensor for Golf Swing Monitor
- Sensors in Shoes for Feedback on a Runner's Performance
Chapter 6 North American Market for Sensor Technologies by Application
- IoT Sensor Applications
- Smart Cities/Environment Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Wearables Applications
- Healthcare Applications
- Building/Home Automation Applications
- Industrial Control Applications
- Security Applications
- Other IoT Applications
- Biosensor Applications
- Image Sensor Applications
- Smartphone Applications
- Automobile Imaging Applications
- Entertainment Applications
- Security/Surveillance Applications
- Medical Imaging Applications
- Digital Camera Applications
- Other Image Sensor Applications
- Chemical Sensor Applications
- Automobile Applications
- Medical/Diagnostic Applications
- Environmental Applications
- Chemical Industry Applications
- Other Chemical Sensor Applications
- Fingerprint Sensor Applications
- Mobile Phone/Laptop/Tablet Applications
- Law Enforcement/Forensic Applications
- Military/Defense/Aerospace Applications
- Healthcare Applications
- Travel/Hospitality Applications
- Other Fingerprint Sensor Applications
- Radar Sensor Applications
- Load, Force and Torque Sensor Applications
- Position Sensor Applications
- Automobile Applications
- Machine Tool, Power Plants, and Process Industry Applications
- Medical Applications
- Other Position Sensor Applications
- Pressure Sensor Applications
- Automobile Applications
- Aerospace Applications
- Medical Applications
- Temperature Sensor Applications
- HVAC Appliance Applications
- Process Control Applications
- Medical Applications
- Other Temperature Sensor Applications
- Flow Sensor Applications
- Level Sensor Applications
- Other Sensor Applications
- Wireless Sensors in Smart Agriculture Projects
- Sensors for Wearable Products
Chapter 7 North American Market for Sensor Technologies, by Country
- Overview
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of Major Company Strategies
- Key Market Developments
- Government Regulations and Standards
- U.S. Standards
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Ametek Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- ATI Industrial Automation
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holding AG
- BEI Sensors
- Binsfeld Engineering Inc.
- Delphi Corp.
- Denso Corp.
- Draeger Safety Inc.
- Electro-Sensors Inc.
- GE Measurement & Control
- George Fischer Corp.
- Honeywell Sensing & Controls
- International Sensor Technology
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Motion Sensors Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Omron Scientific Technologies Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sensant Corp.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
