Sensory's VoiceHub Lets Anyone Add a Natural Language UI to Anything

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory announces the official release of VoiceHub; the fast, free and flexible online portal for creating and designing voice user interfaces that deliver unrivaled accuracy. With the official release of VoiceHub and the companion apps for Android and iOS, the company has integrated support for TrulyNatural, its award-winning large vocabulary speech recognition solution that runs on device with customizable natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities. Voice user interface (VUI) designers can leverage this new capability to produce natural language-enabled products capable of supporting dozens of languages and dialects – ideal for creating products targeting a global market.

"Providing free access to flexible tools like VoiceHub helps to accelerate the next wave of branded voice experiences and domain-specific, customized voice assistants," said Todd Mozer, CEO at Sensory. "Since releasing the VoiceHub beta in October, VUI designers around the world have used it to create hundreds of voice AI models for dozens of automotive, wearable, smart speaker and smart home products. Our new large vocabulary and NLU capabilities will unlock enhanced VUI functionality with intents and entities. This empowers designers to develop more complex and truly conversational voice interfaces with the capability of handling millions of unique phrases."

Sensory has been providing early access to select partners and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. "ST customers truly appreciate the working relationship we have with Sensory, whose technology always delivers on its accuracy and performance promises," said Daniel Colonna, Microcontrollers Marketing Director at STMicroelectronics. "By adding VoiceHub to the menu of Sensory technologies accessible to our STM32 Discovery Board customers, developers are able to design working prototypes of natural language-capable products in a manner of minutes, not days, dramatically reducing their time to market."

On January 27th, Sensory is partnering with STMicroelectronics, to jointly host a VoiceHub webinar focused on creating large vocabulary, NLU models for the STM32 Discovery kit. Attendees will learn how to create custom wake words, domain-specific language models, and integrate with the ST development platforms. Sensory and ST are working together on rapid domain-specific voice UI prototyping and development, where designers can have a test file ready within an hour of building their model. Webinar registration is open at https://www.sensory.com.

For wake word phrase spotted commands VoiceHub supports dozens of platforms from companies such as ST, DSPG and Ambiq. However, ST is the first partner platform demonstrating VoiceHub download for NLU and large vocabulary applications.

Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory's technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT and various home electronics. Sensory's product line includes TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech recognition. Sensory's technologies have shipped in over a billion units of leading consumer products.

