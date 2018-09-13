Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Announces Underwriters' Exercise of Option

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq :SRTS ) announced today that it has issued an additional 330,882 shares of its common stock pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option received in connection with Sensus' recently completed public offering of its common stock.

After giving effect to the full exercise of the option, Sensus sold an aggregate of 2,536,764 shares of its common stock at a price of $6.80 per share with total gross proceeds of approximately $17.25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

B. Riley FBR acted as the lead underwriter and sole book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-managers for the offering. Maxim Group LLC served as financial advisor to Sensus.

Sensus intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development activities, expansion of its product lines and roll-out of new product offerings, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from B. Riley FBR at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfbr.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT therapy into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. For more information, visit http://www.sensushealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of, among other factors: our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; market acceptance of our product lines; our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to compete effectively in selling our products and services, including responding to technological change and cost containment efforts of our customers; our need and ability to obtain additional financing in the future, as well as complying with the restrictions our existing revolving credit facility imposes; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing organizations; our actual financial results may vary significantly from forecasts and from period to period; our ability to successfully develop new products, improve or enhance existing products or acquire complementary products, technologies, services or businesses; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property of sufficient scope to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; market risks regarding consolidation in the healthcare industry; the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if coverage, reimbursement and pricing from third party payors for procedures using our products declines; the level and availability of government and third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth, including hiring and retaining qualified personnel; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; our reliance on third party manufacturers and sole- or single-source suppliers; our ability to reduce the per unit manufacturing costs; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes; the regulatory and legal risks, and certain operating risks, that our international operations subject us to; off label use of our products; the fact that product quality issues or product defects may harm our business; the accuracy of our financial statements and accounting estimates, including allowances for accounts receivable and inventory obsolescence; any product liability claims; limited trading in our shares and the concentration of ownership of our shares; cyberattacks and other data breaches and the adverse effect on our reputation; new legislation, administrative rules, or executive orders, including those that impact taxes and international trade regulation; the provisions in our certificate of incorporation, bylaws, or Delaware law that discourage takeovers or that limit certain disputes to be brought exclusively in the Delaware Court of Chancery; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China; and other risks described from time to time in Sensus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. You should read carefully our "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.sensushealthcare.com

