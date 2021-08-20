Sentai Nabs LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6 Anime Series

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentai announced today that it acquired LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6, the next thrilling adventure in the saga of globetrotting thief, Lupin III. The latest installment commemorates the 50th anniversary of this incredibly influential franchise. Sentai will distribute the series to audiences in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, and all Nordic Countries.

LUPIN THE 3rd Part 6

Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper— unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! When Holmes' longtime partner, Dr. Watson, is murdered, none other than Lupin tops the suspects list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day.

Produced by TMS Entertainment (Dr. Stone) and based on the original work of Monkey Punch, LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6 is directed by Eiji Suganuma (Mashiroiro Symphony: The Color of Lovers) with music from longtime series music composer Yuji Ohno and series composition by Takahiro Okura (LUPIN THE 3rd PART 5). Hirotaka Marufuji provides the series' character design (LUPIN THE 3rd: Goodbye Partner).

The escapades of Lupin III have thrilled audiences for decades, with entries in the franchise spanning everything from manga and anime series to feature films and live action adaptations. To celebrate this beloved franchise's 50th anniversary, TMS Entertainment is making 2021 the "Year of Lupin," bringing audiences a brand-new Lupin adventure along with exciting events, new theatrical and home video releases, and more.

Sentai will stream LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6 in association with select digital outlets with a home video release to follow.

For more information on LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6, visit http://lupinpart6.com/.

About Sentai

A Cool Japan Fund portfolio company, Sentai is a leading global supplier of anime and official anime merchandise, distributing and curating one of the industry's most diverse libraries of top trending and classic titles. Sentai offers thousands of hours of content across both traditional and digital platforms and is dedicated to bringing captivating stories and iconic characters directly from Japan. With hit series that include MADE IN ABYSS, Food Wars!, Princess Tutu and Parasyte -the maxim-, Sentai's catalog continues to grow with new favorites like Bloom Into You, Revue Starlight and O Maidens in Your Savage Season, as well as classic anime series such as Legend of the Galactic Heroes and The Big O. For more information, visit www.sentai.com.

About TMS Entertainment USA, Inc.

TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd. (better known as TMS), one of the largest anime studios in Japan. With strong focus on anime production, licensing, and distribution businesses, TMS boasts a library of over 12,000 episodes across a total of 420 titles that include much-loved anime titles such as "LUPIN THE 3rd," "Dr. STONE," and "MEGALOBOX." For more information, visit www.tmsanime.com

