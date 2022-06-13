Senté Launches Even Tone All Mineral Sunscreens with patented HSA

Even Tone Mineral Sunscreen is specifically designed to promote even skin tone in every complexion. Combining all-mineral sunscreen filters and patented breakthrough Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) technology, Even Tone Mineral Sunscreen helps to protect against UV and visible light induced pigmentation. The lightweight, elegant formula is available in two adaptable shades that blend into the skin effortlessly to provide even coverage for a range of skin tones.

Senté CEO Laurent Combredet is excited to add this to the company's portfolio. "Daily sun protection is the most important step in any skin care regimen, particularly for those who struggle with skin discoloration which is exacerbated by sun exposure. That's why we are launching this new range of all-mineral tinted sunscreens formulated with our proprietary technology, Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA), that provides extra defense from sun-induced discoloration."

About Senté

Senté is a privately held specialty dermatology company dedicated to delivering novel science-based skin care products targeting a range of skin discoloration conditions. Senté is a leader in the development of innovative s kincare products based on patented glycosaminoglycan analog technologies. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, further information may be found at Sentelabs.com. Senté products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas and on its website at www.sentelabs.com.

IG: senteskincare

Sentelabs.com

SOURCE Sente