Sentera FieldAgent™ Delivers Advanced Analytics and Field Insights to More Farmers Through the Climate FieldView™ Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sentera announced an expanded platform partnership with The Climate Corporation (Climate), a subsidiary of Bayer, that will provide advanced plant population and weed pressure analytics from Sentera to the Climate FieldView™ digital agriculture platform. Through this continued partnership, both companies are further delivering the value of data-driven, digital tools for mutual farmer customers throughout the growing season.

"Sentera and Climate are committed to providing farmers and their agronomic partners accurate, relevant data insights that are easy to access," said Eric Taipale, CEO of Sentera. "Through the new integration of our stand count and weed pressure analytics in FieldView, we're giving more farmers the ability to easily visualize their field data, detect issues fast and quickly make more informed management decisions, within one digital ecosystem. Users don't have to manage multiple apps, log-ins, and passwords to make use of Sentera's analytics in FieldView, and we can focus on gathering data and delivering insights."

Once the connection is established, FieldAgent will automatically sync with each customer's FieldView account, providing new data insights to better inform economic and agronomic decisions.

"FieldAgent's integration with the Climate FieldView platform provides our customers with real time, AI-driven-analytics throughout the growing season," said Mark Young, CTO and Head of Product for The Climate Corporation. "Together we provide farmers with valuable tools and the data insights they need to efficiently manage their farming operations and improve profitability. "

The integration between FieldAgent and Climate FieldView is active and available today. For a limited time, any FieldView customer who integrates selected Sentera analytics solutions with an eligible FieldView account will receive 12-months of unlimited stand count analysis. These users can also add 12 months of unlimited weed pressure mapping for $500 (a $1,000 value).

Learn more about the integration and special offer available to FieldView customers here.

Sentera is a leading supplier of integrated analytics and sensors for precision agriculture. Sentera makes it easy for users to integrate in-field real-time data with many digital ag platforms. Sentera's equipment has flown tens of millions of acres all over the world, and the company processes and manages terabytes of new data for its customers every year.

