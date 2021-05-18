Sentiance announces agreement with AI Base Technology to empower the Fukurou product for the Japanese market

ANTWERP, Belgium and YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentiance is proud to announce a new technology agreement with AI Base Technology.

AI Base Technology is a niche Data Science startup launched in Yokohama, Japan on December 2020.

AI Base Technology is in the field of analyzing large datasets, providing human-centric behavior analysis and personalization for TSP's (Transport Service Providers) and online payment companies, especially in the Japanese Market. AI Base Technology works together with several prominent Japanese universities.

The agreement entails the integration and roll-out of the Sentiance contextualization and personalization technology in the AI Base Technology platform.

"The result of the technology agreement is increased contextualization of our state of the art Fukurou AI product for the Japanese market," says Korhan Saglam, CEO of AI Base Technology. "Fukurou AI is a new generation human-centric behavior analysis chatbot-integrated platform. The platform is responsive to emotional reactions and analyzes daily routines, providing practical solutions for the continuity of life using ethical artificial intelligence."

The Sentiance platform delivers behavioral insights to the Fukurou AI platform to optimize customer interactions and increase customer engagement. The Fukurou AI platform will go live in September 2021 for a major Japanese TSP.

"We are very excited about the collaboration with AI Base Technology. Many TSPs are planning strategic changes in customer offerings as a result of changing commute and mobility behavior. Sentiance can provide TSPs and online payment companies with deep customer behavior insights. Understanding this behavior change will support innovative services to make their customers' lives more convenient," says Toon Vanparys, CEO of Sentiance.

About Sentiance

Sentiance is an intelligence-driven data science and behavior change company. We turn motion data into contextual insights and use behavioral change techniques to personalize engagement for safer and sustainable mobility and wellbeing experiences.

Sentiance empowers the world's leading companies to create personalized engagement services and products through intelligent contextual recommenders, delivering technology for a new human-centric economy where the user is in control of data.

About AI Base Technology

AI Base Technology is a "Human Centric" Data Science company based in Japan. Our vision is to be the most diverse and exponential Artificial Intelligence predictive Data Science company and support our clients on their road to "Human Centricity". Our Global Climate Commitment focus is on environmental adaptation by accelerating and achieving UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

