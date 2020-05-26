Sentifi Expands Alt-Data Based Analytics to Surface Investment Opportunities and Manage Risks

ZURICH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when market momentum can shift unexpectedly, real-time investment signals from social media, news and blogs termed alternative data is necessary to make informed investment decisions. Sentifi has launched new alternative data based investment analytics from social media, news and blogs to offer institutional investors real-time views of when market momentum is moving in an unexpected direction.

Sentifi's new analytics include detection of sector, industry outliers, ESG events with potential asset valuation impact, investment themes trending real-time whilst offering investors the ability to detect outliers within their own portfolio. Investors can assess portfolio sentiment performance to a custom benchmark and quickly identify market events along with impacted sectors, industries and assets. Sentifi's award-winning analytics have been independently verified with rigorous backtests.

Sentifi's mature AI platform purposely built processes 1 million+ structured data points and 130 million+ unstructured data points on a daily basis to distill investment signals from over 15 million+ credible market influencers. This makes sentiment shifts from Sentifi's analytics unique, signals institutional investors should not miss.

"Sentifi's AI platform has been built to solve the complex problem of detecting investment signals from large volumes of unstructured data in the form of social media, news and blogs,'' said Marina Goche, Sentifi's CEO. "Institutional Investors are struggling to make sense of available data, real-time, to assess when asset valuations are changing. Sentifi's unique alternative data based analytics completes the 360-degree view necessary for institutional investors to make informed investment decisions".

Sentifi is an award-winning fintech company and alternative data provider. It transforms traditional and alternative raw data into investment analytics, supporting institutional investors across multiple stages of their decision-making process. Their solutions are used by the world's leading financial services organizations to gain unique insights on over 50 thousand traded companies, currencies and commodities and the events that impact them. Sentifi uses machine learning to rank and listen to over 15 million qualified and ranked financial influencers and connect them with events impacting global assets. For more information about Sentifi, please visit www.sentifi.com

