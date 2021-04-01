Sentinel Capital Partners Recapitalizes TranSystems

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners ("Sentinel"), a private equity firm that invests in promising lower midmarket companies, today announced the recapitalization of TranSystems, a leading provider of engineering, architectural, and design consulting solutions for United States transportation end markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TranSystems plans, inspects, designs, and provides related services to some of the most complex transportation infrastructure projects in the U.S. With more than 750 highly skilled engineers and technical employees working from 30 strategically located offices, the company serves a diverse client base across both the public and private sectors, including government, freight, transit, aviation, and intermodal end markets. TranSystems' expertise includes award-winning design and engineering services work on bridges, highways, tunnels, railroads, airports, and multi-modal facilities.

"TranSystems is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for engineering and design work to inspect and maintain our country's aging transportation infrastructure," said Michael Fabian, a Sentinel Partner. "We're very excited to partner with TranSystems' talented management team to support their ambitious growth strategy."

"Our partnership with Sentinel comes at an exciting time for our employees and for our company," said Richard Morsches, TranSystems' Chief Executive Officer, who will continue to lead the company. "We are looking forward to leveraging the many actionable infrastructure services opportunities ahead of us to drive organic and acquisitive growth in our business to better serve our clients."

TranSystems represents the latest investment in the business services sector for Sentinel. The firm's past and current investments include Apex Companies , an environmental services company specializing in water resources and industrial hygiene; Corporate Visions , a provider of training services to improve sales force productivity; Mobile Communications America , a regional provider of communications solutions and services; New Era Technology, a global provider of managed information technology services focused on collaboration and data networks; Revenew , a provider of cost recovery and cost containment services that deliver monetary recoveries and cost reduction benefits; Total Military Management , a global provider of relocation services for U.S. military and government personnel; Trinity Consultants , a national provider of air quality consulting and compliance services; and UBEO , a provider of best-in-class document management services.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building lower midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About TranSystems

Founded in 1966, TranSystems has a proud history of providing engineering and design solutions to the United States' public and private critical transportation infrastructure sectors. The company's award-winning core capabilities include engineering, architecture, planning, and construction management. TranSystems is based in Kansas City, Missouri and deploys a dedicated and highly skilled workforce comprised of more than 750 employees nationwide from 30 strategically located offices. Ranked the No. 21 Transportation Firm and No. 13 Bridge Design Firm nationally by ENR, TranSystems is known as the transportation engineering and design firm of choice for communities and employees nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.TranSystems.com.

