Sentinel Diagnostics Launches Two New Serological Tests To Quickly Assess The Immunoresponse To SARS-CoV-2

MILAN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To quickly assess the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 of patients and entire communities, Sentinel Diagnostics - an Italian company focused for more than 35 years on the development and production of In Vitro Diagnostics for the most advanced Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics platforms - announces the launch of two new serological tests for the detection of total antibodies (IgA, IgG and IgM) to SARS-CoV-2 specific proteins in human serum: COVID-19 Anti-S1 Total Ab and COVID-19 Anti-NC Total Ab.

The application of these tests would help to identify those individuals who have correctly developed antibodies after infection and/or vaccination, supporting the understanding of the degree of diffusion of COVID-19 in the community and the results of the efforts made by countries for vaccination campaigns. "The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the current ongoing vaccination campaigns have raised the need for quick evaluation of the immunological status of individuals and communities to understand what measures to adopt in order to avoid spreading of infection, but also to monitor the immune response after vaccination," explains Marco Buonaguidi, Head of Sales and Marketing. "We have developed our new quick solution that supports the continuous monitoring of epidemic to ensure public health decisions delivering fast results."

Both COVID-19 Anti-S1 Total Ab and COVID-19 Anti-NC Total Ab assays are In Vitro Diagnostic tests, for quantitative and qualitative analysis with immunoturbimetric method, designed to process hundreds of results in 1 hour and thousands in a single day when used on our Sentinel SENTIFIT®270 Analyzer or other automated analytical platforms. The first kit detects the total antibodies against the Spike RBD S1 protein, while the second detects the antibodies against Nucleocapsid (NC) protein.

The new Sentinel Diagnostics assays provide the first results in about 10 minutes. The use of Sentinel COVID-19 Anti-S1 Total Ab and COVID-19 Anti-NC Total Ab would help distinguish vaccinated individuals from naturally infected ones. The tests can be performed together on the same serum sample or separately to better fit with laboratory needs.

