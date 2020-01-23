Sentinel Midstream and Freepoint Commodities Execute Agreements on Texas GulfLink's Deepwater Crude Oil Export Facility

Texas GulfLink will include an onshore oil storage terminal connected by a 42" pipeline to a manned offshore platform approximately 30 miles off the Gulf Coast. From the platform, the oil will be transported to two Single Point Mooring buoys to allow for VLCCs to receive two million barrels of crude oil with loading rates up to 85,000 barrels per hour. Designed around safety, the offshore platform will have around-the-clock monitoring, which will provide shippers with a safe and reliable mooring operation for VLCCs and other crude carrier vessels.

"We are pleased with the additional level of commercial support that Freepoint's involvement will provide to Texas GulfLink. As the project continues to move forward with the deepwater crude oil license application process, Sentinel is excited that Freepoint has chosen to align with Texas GulfLink and will utilize their substantial global and commercial resources to create value for their customers," said Sentinel Midstream President and CEO, Jeff Ballard. "Through their Asian market focus, Freepoint will lead efforts to meet the growing demand from Asian refineries for US produced crude oil."

"Freepoint recognizes the significant experience that the Texas GulfLink team has in deepwater port projects and the team's ability to construct and operate to the highest standards," said Freepoint CEO David Messer. "The Texas GulfLink project will help meet the demands our customers have to reliably source US crude oil through a neutral infrastructure export option."

About Sentinel Midstream

Sentinel Midstream is headquartered in Richardson, Texas, offering first-class midstream solutions for crude oil transportation, storage, and terminaling. Sentinel's management has a successful track record of unlocking value for customers by creating tailored commercial solutions. For more information, please visit: www.sentinelmidstream.com

About Freepoint Commodities

Freepoint Commodities is a leading global commodities merchant with presence in North America, Europe and Asia. The company provides trading, financing, and logistics solutions and services across a wide range of commodity markets, leveraging its expertise in global infrastructure and supply chains, and strong legacy in merchant energy and metals. Freepoint is headquartered in Stamford, CT and has over 430 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.freepoint.com

